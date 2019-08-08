Gun scare reminds community about ongoing security concerns
Vigo County's schools opened their doors to students for a new school year on Tuesday. By Thursday, the district had already recorded its first security scare.
It turned out not to be a serious problem, but it certainly could have been. A student at Woodrow Wilson Middle School had brought an unloaded airsoft gun to school in a backpack.
While these types of guns are not toys, they are not lethal either. The gun in question has been described as a type of BB gun that looks like a real handgun.
No big deal, right?
Wrong.
It is clear that school and law-enforcement officials are taking the matter very seriously. They still have lots of questions, and the incident has put plenty of people in a very bad mood. We don't blame them.
Someone reported seeing the gun in the student's locker early Thursday and immediately reported it to officials. The school was placed on a status called "lockout/hold in place," which officials explain as all students were brought inside the school and the building was locked. Students went to their classroom for normal school day activities but no one from the outside was allowed into the building. That situation existed for about 25 minutes until authorities determined the matter was under control. There was, however, heightened security for the remainder of the day. Parents were notified of the situation first, then the public.
While the investigation continues, authorities have made it clear how seriously they will take the matter. The middle school student will face severe consequences and has been charged as a juvenile with disorderly conduct. We trust the severity of the ultimate penalty will be appropriate given the circumstances.
Safety and security inside schools are among the most serious issues facing our state and nation. In the 20 years since the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999, dozens of school shootings have occurred. More than 200 people were killed in those incidents and many more injured.
Schools have become heavily protected facilities in recent years. School protection officers are assigned to Woodrow Wilson, as well as all other county schools, and were involved in responding to Thursday's incident.
The outcome on Thursday was positive. But it reminds us all that our community and institutions must remain alert and vigilant to the potential threats that lurk around us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.