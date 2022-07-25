College benefits guys, too.
Young Hoosier men need to hear that message from Indiana leaders outside of the education field. The louder mantra through most of the 21st century has been, “College isn’t for everybody,” especially from state elected officials.
Indeed, college is not for everyone. Indiana teenagers and twenty-somethings can earn a steady living by learning a skilled trade, starting a business and working in manufacturing, hospitality, service industries, retail and other fields. The success stories of captains of industry who were college dropouts or skipped higher education — like Bill Gates or Steve Jobs — are legendary.
Young people who go directly from high school into the full-time workforce also avoid the financial scourge of this century, student-loan debt. The average student-loan debt for graduates of Indiana colleges is approximately $30,000, INvestEd, a financial-aid literacy nonprofit.
Those factors have connected with many Hoosier males, for a variety of reasons. As a result, the college-going rate for Indiana men has dropped below 50% for the first time in recent history. Just 46% of males who graduated from Indiana high schools in 2020 went on to college, as the Tribune-Star’s Sue Loughlin reports in today’s edition. By contrast, 61% of Hoosier women in the statewide high school Class of 2020 chose the college route. Overall college-going dropped from 2019 to 2020, falling to 53%, according a report by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The negative impact hits individuals and the communities where they live. In the Terre Haute metropolitan area (which includes Vigo, Sullivan, Clay and Vermillion counties), 12.9% of the population ages 25 and older had bachelor’s degrees in 2020, up from 12.2% in 2015. But the Terre Haute metro ranked second-lowest of Indiana’s 15 metro areas. The impact shows in the community’s average per-capita income of $41,669, also Indiana’s second-lowest.
That seems ironic, considering that Terre Haute is home to four college campuses.
Of course, the college-going figures for 2020 carry a significant asterisk. The disruption and uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic likely worsened college-going rates. Still, the disparity among young men choosing college compared to women was underway before the coronavirus began sweeping the globe in 2019 and 2020. Long-term causes for the lagging numbers of men in Hoosier colleges include societal pressure on males to work, campus climates not tailored for men, aversion to online courses and a lack of necessary technology, Inside Higher Education reported last November.
The divisive national atmosphere created by older adults also contributes to young men forgoing college, as well as some women. “I think the spirit of the times is very bleak, as far as what young people are looking at and seeing,” said Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP.
One concrete remedy could be more resources for early-childhood education. Boys particularly need that age-based instruction, Insight Into Diversity reported in March, which has not been an Indiana strong suit. The decrease in college attendance by men begins in K-through-12 education, when boys — more often than girls — get held back a grade, drop out, struggle with reading and earn lower grade-point averages in English, math, social sciences and science, the report said.
State leaders must prioritize remedies for those tendencies for boys, and then encourage them to continue their education beyond high school. Despite the loan debt crisis and successes of billionaires without college degrees, young Hoosier males need to know the odds for a more prosperous life improve with a bachelor’s degree.
“People with a bachelor’s degree or higher are more likely to be employed and participating in the workforce, and they have significantly higher wages and a greater overall net worth,” said Chris Lowery, the new Indiana commissioner for higher ed.
Terre Haute and other Hoosier communities need more young men, and women, to graduate with college degrees. The state must upgrade its support of the educational pipeline that produces those college graduates, from expanding pre-kindergarten programs to providing full staffs of trained teachers in the K-through-12 public schools, enrollment of all eligible students in Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program, expanding dual-college-credit courses in state high schools, and strengthening partnerships with community and faith-based organizations and employers to support educational programs.
Hoosier kids need to see a clear path to college long before they get there.
