Without active small towns and healthy rural communities, Indiana would not live up to its most positive reputation.
Most Americans who know anything about the Hoosier state think of high school basketball games in noisy small-town gymnasiums, country stores, combines gathering up corn and wheat, and busy town squares. Outsiders perceive that Indiana's high-profile traditions — the Indianapolis 500, renowned universities, the Colts and Pacers — may function in urban settings, but rely on rural residents for support.
Is that an obsolete ideal, or a reality in 2020?
The small-town, rural-community component of Indiana's heritage requires persistent reinvestment to not only thrive, but to survive.
Frugality and neglect come at a cost. A Purdue University study in 2015 found that populations in rural Indiana counties grew just 1.9% between the last two federal census counts in 2000 and 2010, compared to a 9% growth for urban counties. The number of rural residents living in poverty climbed 44%.
A much needed infusion of state resources into a dozen rural communities was announced Thursday. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs detailed $8 million in grants to improve water infrastructure in small towns and rural communities.
Improved flood drainage systems, storm sewers and water towers may not be the sexiest achievements in the public's eyes. Still, those projects are like a homeowner installing a new septic system, electrical wiring or plumbing. Casual observers never notice, but the changes are necessary to result in other more obvious upgrades like a remodeled living room or a new patio.
A trio of Wabash Valley towns are among the 12 chosen by the state. All will have a better chance to serve current residents and attract new ones, thanks to the allotted state funds.
"These grants are vital to Indiana's economic success as these projects should improve the quality of life in these rural communities," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said.
The city of Sullivan will receive $600,000 to upgrade its flood drainage system and install storm sewers. Those improvements will help reduce flooding after heavy rains and storms.
In western Vermillion County, the town of Dana will receive $700,000 for a comprehensive makeover of its water treatment plant, storage facility and distribution network. Residents and local services will have emergency backup power, improved water supply and treatment, and more accurate billing to customers.
In northern Clay County, the town of Carbon also will receive $700,000 to rehabilitate its entire water system. Its water tank will be elevated. A booster station in its system will be refurbished. Water mains will be installed and upgraded.
Those three communities lie to the north, east and south of Terre Haute and Vigo County. West-central Indiana is working to catch up with other sectors of the state that more rapidly embraced "regionalism." The concept involves small towns and rural communities coordinating with their region's urban hub to add quality-of-life amenities and resources that give the area a distinction and the opportunity to attract new employers and employees, and also better serve current residents.
Historic sites and the quiet of rural living in the small communities can complement enhancements in the nearby bigger city. That approach stands as the best chance for Indiana's reputation for bustling town squares and healthy small-town school systems to be a reality in the 21st century, rather than a leftover legacy of the 20th century.
