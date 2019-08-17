Defining the "bottom line" of a pervasive problem is not easy. Sometimes, there are several bottom-line factors.
Drug addiction in the Terre Haute region is one of those complex, vexing problems. Still, Emily Clarke — the prosecutor in Clay County — aptly described the situation's core dilemma during a round-table discussion Thursday at Indiana State University. The event included professionals from several Wabash Valley communities, U.S. drug czar Jim Carroll, and Indiana 8th District congressman Larry Bucshon, the organizer.
Clarke told the group, "We have a huge methamphetamine epidemic in our county." It overwhelms law enforcement officers. One of every five criminal court filings in Clay County this year are for meth possession. Seventy-five percent of other filings are meth related.
Those numbers are the tip of the iceberg. Meth use, dealing and addiction is generational in her county, she said. Neighboring counties would say the same. Clarke recently filed meth related charges against a 13-year-old, through the juvenile courts. She also regularly files meth charges on 50- and 60-year-olds.
Some grandparents use meth here. So do some youngsters who should be worrying about their seventh-grade math homework.
This grim reality hangs like a millstone around the Wabash Valley's neck. It depletes the workforce, burdens the legal system and social services agencies, consumes limited community resources, inflicts years of heartbreak on families, and steals a productive future from kids exposed to the drug culture at home. It is no coincidence that west-central Indiana struggles with some of the state's worst unemployment and childhood poverty rates, as well as some of its lowest per-capita incomes.
The question is, what can be done? The good news is that multiple groups of people are battling drug addictions, and its consequences, daily. Representatives of those entities also on Thursday explained the obstacles they face in that mission.
Police and first responders often treat addicts with naloxone, an antidote for life-threatening opioid overdoses. Those naloxone kits are expensive to replace. Also, naloxone saves lives but does not cure an addiction.
Medical school students are not being adequately prepared to treat drug addictions, a doctor said Thursday. Also, the demand for mental health and addiction specialists far exceeds the number being trained at universities, a college dean explained. Despite that demand, salaries for related health-care specialists remain low, relative to the high level of education required.
Those who do enter the field will find addicts drawn to drug use because of mental illnesses, self-medicating to suppress anxiety and depression. A mental health facility executive said her hospital's mission has expanded to treat issues caused by maternal drug use during pregnancy. A lack of federal insurance reimbursement is a barrier to treatment in many cases, she added.
Thursday's session carries value through Carroll hearing, in person, the details of western Indiana's drug addiction predicament. Bucshon, a former heart surgeon, did the region a service by assembling the professionals before Carroll, who was appointed by Donald Trump to head the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Effective action is needed, now that Carroll has heard those voices. The president's administration has drawn criticism nationally for proposing in March a $1.5-trillion cut in Medicaid, America's primary fund for behavioral health services, while also supporting heightened efforts to curtail opioid abuse.
Carroll told the local group Thursday that he found people here "willing to reach across political divides and help neighbors and help family." To his credit, Carroll committed to taking lessons learned on his Wabash Valley visit back to Washington to inform national actions.
Meanwhile, folks in this region hard hit by addictions will continue caring for those affected neighbors and family. Back in Indiana, that is the bottom line.
