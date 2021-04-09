Twenty-five percent of Vigo County adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That plateau marks as an important achievement for the community in the effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
It is not the finish line, though. As medical experts at Duke University explained in an interview published Wednesday, the vaccination rate for Americans needs to reach 70% to 85% for the nation to attain a level known as "herd immunity," or community immunity as Dr. Emmanuel Walter Jr., chief medical officer at the Duke Vaccine Institute put it.
Nationally, about 19% of the population has been fully vaccinated through either the double-dose shots from Pfizer and Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson inoculations. Among Americans ages 65 years and older, nearly 55% are fully vaccinated.
The number of Americans willing to be vaccinated has nearly doubled since December, when the first doses were administered. Still, an NPR-Marist College poll released Wednesday showed that 1 in 4 respondents would decline a vaccination if offered outright. Public health officials reacted with concern that such reticence could risk the country's ability to reach herd immunity, which would occur when enough people become immune to COVID-19 to leave its further spread unlikely.
Thus, any sectors of the population pitching in to get vaccinated is crucial.
Vigo County residents should be encouraged by local colleges' efforts to get shots in students' arms. Indiana State University began on-campus vaccinations for students and university employees on Wednesday at the Student Health Center. About 120 doses per day will be available to ISU students and staffers, only, through appointments as the program continues. ISU is partnering with the Indiana Department of Health in the project, as are other Hoosier campuses.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College opened its own vaccination clinic for students in the school's Oakley Student Center on Wednesday. Students participating will receive their first doses this week, followed by second doses later this month.
The benefits of those young people getting vaccinated are tangible, to the students themselves and the lives and livelihoods of others.
Alanson Gann was among the ISU students vaccinated in Wednesday's opening day. Gann told Tribune-Star reporter Sue Loughlin that he urges hesitant students to get their shots, too. If more do, "things will open back up," Gann said. "We'll be able to have a full campus, where we can all sit around the fountain and study together and enjoy our time."
Janet Clark, the vice president for academic and student affairs at The Woods, emphasized the necessity of widespread vaccinations, too. "Our ability to return to pre-COVID-19 activities and operations through the summer and next fall is dependent on the number of individuals who choose to be vaccinated," Clark said in advance of the campus initiative.
The impact of people choosing to get vaccinated matters throughout daily life in Vigo County, Indiana, the U.S. and beyond. A return to the normalcy every human being craves right now hinges upon putting to use the available tools to suppress the virus.
As of Wednesday, a total of 21,870 people ages 16 and older had been vaccinated in Vigo County. The county's 25% vaccination rate for adults puts Vigo in the middle of the pack in Indiana. Surrounding counties included Sullivan at 21.5%, Clay 26.7%, Parke 19%, Vermillion 23.6% and Greene 20.5%. Just a bit further south, Knox County hit an impressive 33.3%.
The rates can continue to climb. Residents should encourage relatives, friends, neighbors and coworkers to get their vaccinations, and schedule an appointment for the free shots by phoning 211 or going online to ourshot.in.gov. Keep the momentum going.
