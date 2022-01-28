The process involved in funding a school construction project can get complicated.
And, legislators elected to the Indiana General Assembly have added to the complexity Hoosiers face when voting on whether to endorse a local school building project.
Indiana residents can fathom the procedure, though. Answers are available. Vigo Countians have resources to help them cast an informed ballot on a proposed $260-million project to build new academic facilities and renovate nonacademic facilities at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools.
County residents have the opportunity to make that important decision in the Indiana primary election on May 3 through a public ballot question known as a referendum.
The need to renovate or replace the three high schools — which opened 51 and 61 years ago — has been discussed since 2015, at least. A feasibility study for the Vigo County School Corp. was conducted in 2017. Dozens and dozens of community forums on the future of the high schools have been conducted since 2019. This newspaper and other local news outlets have regularly reported on the steps and rationale for modernizing North, South and West Vigo. The school district presented a comprehensive strategic plan to the community, and the prospect has been the subject of School Board meetings.
Last week, the latest step in the high school construction proposal came when advocates of the plan obtained 1,481 signatures of Vigo County registered voters or property owners in support. That number well exceeded the required 525 signatures.
Two people who helped secure those supportive signatures addressed the School Board at its meeting Monday night. Lori Danielson and Clark Cowden, who are part of a political action committee advocating for passage of the facilities referendum, told the board they were pleasantly surprised by residents' eagerness to support the plan. The gathering of signatures also made Danielson realize that "our community still needs to be informed" to better understand the referendum.
"I will challenge all of us, while we've made it this far with great work, we still have a lot of great work to do ahead of us to inform people," Danielson told the board.
The wording of the ballot question itself could confuse and mislead voters who have not researched the building project. That confusion was caused by the Indiana General Assembly changing referendum language to use property tax averages instead of precise dollars and cents. Prepared voters will understand that, basically, the referendum would mean owners of a home with a market value of $200,000, and a net assessed value of $97,750, would pay an additional $250 annually. For owners of a home with a market value of $97,500 and net assessed value of $31,125, the annual added tax impact would be about $80.
County residents can find more information on the high school construction plan and its cost. Those with internet access can locate a "Frequently Asked Questions" list on the VCSC website at web.vigoschools.org/high-school-project/#FAQ. Also available on the school district website is a calculator allowing residents to deduce the increase in their property taxes for the project at web.vigoschools.org/referendum_calculator.
People can also search topics related to the project through the Tribune-Star's online archives at tribstar.com. Number-crunching types can study the trends in Indiana school construction referendums on the Indiana University Center for Evaluation, Policy and Research online database at cepr.indiana.edu/disr.html. Folks unfamiliar with computers or lacking Wi-Fi should ask a family member or friend to help them access information.
This decision will impact young people and families for decades, just as did the project that began more than a half-century ago to create North, South and West Vigo. Preparing for the referendum vote is doable and vital. There is no need for any voter to skip that ballot question or sit out the election because of a lack of information. Take an extra few minutes to learn the details, impact on property taxes, and reasons for the project. Future generations will appreciate the effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.