Vigo County can become a leader in Indiana for civic engagement.
For now, that is only a goal. The county lags most of the state in voter turnout election after election.
The last midterm election exemplifies the comparatively low level of electoral participation here. Midterms — elections that occur in the middle of a president’s four-year term of office — traditionally entice fewer people to cast ballots. The lack of a presidential race dulls interest in a midterm. That should not be the case, though. Midterms often decide who will represent us in the U.S. Senate and House, the state legislature, statewide offices such as secretary of state, and county and township seats. Still, turnouts are usually lower than the presidential election years.
Vigo County’s 21st-century voter turnouts have been lower still.
In the 2018 midterm, 44% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots — Vigo’s highest percentage for a midterm election since 1998. Sounds like progress, right?
Sort of. Vigo County’s 44% turnout that year tied Madison County for the lowest in Indiana.
The 2020 election did, of course, feature a presidential contest — Republican incumbent Donald Trump versus Democratic former vice president Joe Biden. That race drew immense interest nationwide. With a pandemic raging, voters took advantage of wisely expanded mail-in balloting at record rates, and Biden won by 7 million popular votes and 306-232 in the decisive Electoral College. Interest also was higher than normal in Vigo County for that election, and 60% of registered voters participated locally.
Still, that was the fourth-lowest turnout in Indiana in 2020.
Vigo County has plenty of reasons to climb the ladder of civic engagement in the state in this year’s election.
Four seats on the seven-member Vigo County School board are being contested. Fourteen candidates are on the ballot, competing for seats in Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5. Those elected will help shape the future of kids in the Vigo County School Corp.
The issues facing them include determining how and when Vigo County’s aging high schools will be renovated or rebuilt, and whether the county will continue to operate three high schools or consolidate into two or one. Voters here turned down a referendum last May that would have raised property taxes to renovate and rebuild Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo High School, as well as West Vigo Middle School — a $261-million project. This fall’s winning candidates will have to help come up with a plan the general public will accept to upgrade a worn-out trio of high schools built in low-cost fashion more than a half-century ago.
That prospect alone should drive turnout to a peak level.
There is much more on the 2022 ballot, though. It includes contested races for county sheriff and prosecutor — two law enforcement offices that affect residents’ lives through crime-fighting and peacekeeping policies. The District 1 Vigo commissioner race involves an office in charge of overseeing county properties, construction and maintenance of roads and bridges, preparing the county’s budget, furthering economic development and more.
State legislators on the ballot will decide Indiana’s education funding and policies, as well as state infrastructure spending and laws regarding daily life.
Much is at stake this fall. Every registered voter has an interest in following through and casting a ballot.
Early voting remains open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Haute City Center, Vigo County Annex, The Meadows, Vigo Solid Waste Management District office, Operating Engineers, West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, and IBEW Local 725. On Monday, the Annex, only, has early voting 8 a.m. to noon.
On Tuesday, Election Day, those locations will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as the following vote centers: National Guard Armory, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 157, CASY — Booker T Community Center, Vigo County Public Library, American Legion Post 104, Sandcut Firehouse, Indiana State University Student Union Building, Pimento Firehouse, New Goshen Firehouse and Maryland Community Church.
Election 2022 is the ideal moment for Vigo Countians to raise the community to leadership status in Indiana. Go vote.
