Valid arguments exist for and against the use of the federal death penalty. It remains legal under U.S. law.
The inmates facing that sentence by lethal injection inside the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex's execution chamber have been convicted of committing horrendous crimes. The guilty deserve punishment. The victims' families deserve justice.
Those realities do not legitimize the U.S. Department of Justice's rush to execute as many death-row inmates as possible in the last months of Donald Trump's presidency. By his final day in office on Jan. 20, a total of 13 executions will have been carried out in six months, more than any since Grover Cleveland's presidency in the late 19th century.
The flurry of lethal injections began amid questions about its motivation. Attorney General Bill Barr announced the restart of federal executions after a 17-year hiatus on June 27, 2019 — the morning after former special counsel Robert Mueller finished his high-profile testimony before Congress on his team's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by Trump. Barr's announcement seemed clearly timed to divert public attention from Mueller's findings.
The executions were originally scheduled to resume amid the Democratic debate season and to continue through the primaries and national conventions for both parties. The plan's intent appeared meant to force the campaign rhetoric away from the president's track record and toward the death penalty, even though Americans' support for capital punishment is at its lowest level since March 1972, according to an October Gallup poll.
Legal challenges delayed the first executions until July, just when the COVID-19 pandemic was between its apparent first and second waves. Concerns about prison staff, visitors and other inmates contracting the highly infectious virus during the execution processes proved valid. Numerous calls for the Justice Department to suspend the executions until the pandemic subsides were not heeded as the lethal injections began in July.
About 100 people are brought to the Terre Haute prison for each execution, including the execution team, added security personnel, witnesses and others. Eight of the 40 Bureau of Prisons employees brought to Terre Haute for the execution of convicted murderer Orlando Hall last month contracted COVID-19. A spiritual adviser present at another execution also got the virus.
Last month, Attorney General Barr even broadened the possible ways to execute federal convicts to include firing squads, gas or electrocution in states where such rarely used options remain legal.
Barr rationalizes the spate of executions as carrying out the law and serving justice. “I think the way to stop the death penalty is to repeal the death penalty,” he told The Associated Press. “But if you ask juries to impose and juries impose it, then it should be carried out.”
It should be noted that the 17-year stretch without any federal executions also included the first three years of Trump's own presidency.
Opponents of capital punishment are not the only voices challenging the Trump administration's execution surge. This month, a group of 90 current and former law enforcement officials, known as Fair and Just Prosecution, called on the Justice Department to halt the process. They were not disputing the constitutionality of the death penalty. Instead, the law officials wrote in an open letter to USA Today that the "rush" of lethal injections is an "unthinkable" diversion of resources as the federal prison system is experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
Darrel Stephens, the former police chief of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C, explained why he signed the Fair and Just Prosecution letter, a first for him. "In very narrow and limited circumstances, it [the death penalty] should be an option," Stephens told USA Today. "But I have lots of concerns in its application. In the final months [of the administration], it feels like a rush to execution. It doesn't sound like good common sense."
Indeed, it does not.
Burnishing Trump's quest to be known as a "law and order" president is not a justification for plowing ahead with executions as the pandemic death toll climbs past 280,000 Americans.
