The need for services offered at the Next Step Foundation in Terre Haute is growing. So the south-side facility is expanding.
The growth of that need is unfortunate. It signals a growth in addictions to drugs and alcohol throughout the city and surrounding area. Next Step is a residential and outpatient recovery community for people serious about overcoming their addiction.
Thus, a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new $900,000, one-story, 4,500-square-foot structure adjacent to Next Step’s existing facility at 619 Washington Ave. was both a celebration for staff and supporters as well as a reminder of the scope of the Terre Haute region’s substance abuse problem.
Next Step’s addition will add offices and private meeting spaces for peer recovery, counseling and other services for recovering clients in the faith-based program. The therapy and group rooms in the second building will allow the staff to enhance treatment options, conduct private counseling sessions and accommodate the growing number of Next Step staff members, according to executive director Dana Simons.
Thompson Thrift gave the property to Next Step. Keymark will construct it. It should be completed late next spring.
Its extra space is “unfortunately” necessary, Next Step representatives said at Wednesday’s groundbreaking.
Statistics for 2021 from the Indiana Prevention Resource Center at Indiana University illustrate the profound nature of the situation.
Sixty-nine percent of child removals from their homes in Vigo County last year by the Indiana Department of Child Services involved parental alcohol or drug abuse situations, topping the statewide rate of 64.6% for such cases.
One out of 10 meth lab seizures in Indiana last year occurred in Vigo County, according to Indiana State Police data cited by the IU center.
A total of 233 people were admitted to facilities for state-funded treatment of substance abuse in Vigo County last year, and 61.8% were for meth use. That is far higher than the state rate of 41.3%, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration figures show.
Vigo County ranks 85th, eight spots from last, for unhealthy behaviors such as binge drinking and smoking, according to the 2022 County Health Rankings by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Clearly, Next Step and other addictions treatment facilities available in the county have their hands full treating the consequences of Terre Haute’s substance abuse. The flipside of this vexing community problem is what can be done to reduce the number of people plunged into the abyss of drug and alcohol addiction.
A better educated workforce would be a major step toward reversing entrenched addictions, given that generational poverty remains significant in Terre Haute. Vigo County invests in its local schools at a relatively modest level, compared to the rest of Indiana. Among Indiana counties, the portion of Vigo Countians’ property taxes paid toward the Vigo County School Corp. unit rate ranks in the lower half of the state, 169th out of 290 school districts.
And, Terre Haute is one of only two metropolitan areas in the state to lose population between 2010 and 2020, with a drop of 2.1%. The community is losing talented workers who are moving elsewhere, compounding problems for employers trying to find employees in a county with so many folks struggling with addictions. New destinations for people migrating are usually decided by a well-funded, quality school system, employment opportunities and quality-of-life offerings.
Terre Haute’s shortcomings in those areas must be addressed by local leadership with community support.
Meanwhile, Next Step will soon have a new facility to help folks in the midst of addictions.
The project moved forward through understandable concerns within the Farrington’s Grove neighborhood about the nature of the new facility, expressed to the Terre Haute City Council. The outcome of that process led to Wednesday’s groundbreaking.
“Right where you are standing, lives are going to be changed,” Next Step Foundation CEO Andy Smith said at the event.
The community’s future also can change for the better.
