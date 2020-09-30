Painful reminder of ever-presence of gun violence
Images of tearful young students, leaning on each other's shoulders, capture the lingering heartbreak from an instant of violence.
They paid tribute to a classmate, just 18 years old when gunfire took her life on the night of Sept. 18.
The Indiana State University students gathered last week in a patio area of Cromwell Hall to remember the short life of Valentina Delva. A few knew "Tina" before she came to Terre Haute to study and earn a college degree, so she could fulfill her aspiration of becoming a nurse. Others at the vigil had begun a friendship with Delva since classes began in August.
And some had not yet gotten to know the young woman from Indianapolis. That is understandable. Delva was just getting to know Terre Haute and ISU. She had arrived in a new town barely a month earlier, a freshman on the brink of a college career, with a promising life ahead. At the vigil, a fellow freshman also fresh out of Indianapolis Pike High School recalled Delva as "very sweet, very loving" and quick to smile or laugh.
A joyful life met with tragedy. A large party in the 300 block of South Sixth Street turned deadly when gunfire erupted. Delva was riding in the passenger seat of a car, leaving the party, when gunfire struck and killed her. Terre Haute police continue to investigate the shooting near Sixth and Poplar streets, several blocks south of the ISU campus.
Six days later, another freshman woman attending the vigil in Delva's honor pointed out an unsettling, 21st-century reality of such an incident.
"You really have to watch over your shoulders and be aware of your surroundings at all times," student Taryn Grayson said at the vigil. Grayson expressed sympathy for Delva's family losing a daughter, and then added, "I feel the gun violence has to stop. It should have stopped a long time ago."
It has not, of course. In fact, data from GVPedia Gun Violence Research cited in the Washington Post, indicates that gun violence has increased nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic, while other types of crime fell in the pandemic's early stages.
Indiana has its share of such violence. The state ranked 20th in its rate of gun deaths, according to the Giffords Law Center, based on 2018 statistics.
Many residents would say they chose to live in Terre Haute because the city is safe. Indeed, that generally is true, though a dozen violent crimes have been recorded by Terre Haute police since September 2019, according to data supplied to the Tribune-Star.
The loss of Valentina Delva's promising life is a painful reminder that gun violence is possible and that efforts to prevent such acts are of the utmost importance.
Thousands of young people from across Indiana and the world come to Terre Haute each year to further their educations at ISU and the other local colleges. Those students, like folks who have lived here for years, want to feel secure as they study, work, worship, recreate and socialize.
Teenagers and twenty-somethings journey to Terre Haute every autumn, filled with dreams and anxious to make the climb to a brighter future through a college degree. Valentina Delva was just starting that climb. The passing of an ambitious young woman with a "very joyous heart" should cause the city and campus communities to pause, grieve, mourn and redouble the strategies aimed at keeping such tragedies from happening.
