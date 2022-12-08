The frightening incident at Consolidated Elementary on Tuesday is a jarring reminder that threats of violence are ever-present in American society today.
Vigo County has not been immune from violence, but credible threats to schools or other locations where large numbers of people congregate have not occurred here. We hope that continues to be the case, but no community can let down its guard. It can happen anywhere, as has been demonstrated time again across the nation in places large and small.
Tuesday’s incident began with the disappearance from school of an 11-year-old boy. School protection staff and the security chief initially responded in an attempt to find the child inside the building. When searchers could not locate the child inside, they began searching outside.
That’s when the crisis escalated. During the outer search, officials heard several gunshots in an area near the school that includes both woods and an open field.
Officials soon spotted the student and were eventually able to detain him. The boy was in possession of a firearm, a long gun, which police say he pointed at officers but did not fire at them. He was taken into custody without further incident. No was injured.
Consolidated Elementary is in a rural area of the county, but police agencies were on the scene quickly. Investigators don’t believe the student ever had the gun inside the school. Rather, they suspect that after leaving the school building, the boy went to a nearby residence, where he obtained the weapon. That residence was not the boy’s home.
The student is now at the Vigo County Juvenile Center and will likely face juvenile charges of pointing a firearm at officials and theft. The investigation at this point does not show that the boy fired the weapon, a rifle, toward the school. Officers say they did not see the boy fire the weapon.
While security officials and police were handling the situation outside the school, the atmosphere inside was tense and stressful. Students, staff and families were forced to experience the terror of the unknown as police worked to resolve the incident. It’s impossible to truly understand what everyone involved at the school was going through. But initial reports indicate the situation was handled professionally. The school was in lockdown for a time, but after the boy was taken into custody, the tension began to ease and the lockdown was eventually lifted.
Police agencies from all over the county were involved in the response and there was a large police presence at the school and surrounding area. Teamwork was required, and police officials worked together.
While no one was injured, this was a serious incident. Scary as it was, it could have been far worse.
Based on what is known about the situation, we commend school security officials and police agencies for their quick and effective response to a volatile incident.
