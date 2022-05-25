It is important and helpful that a school protection officer guards each of Vigo County's 27 school buildings. Some schools have more than one officer.
That situation should not have to be.
People walking into a movie theater should not feel a tinge of nervousness and the need to scan the audience and check the locations of the exits.
Congregants should not wonder whether their church's security measures would shield them from an active shooter during worship.
Customers in a grocery store should not have to study the moves of other shoppers in the frozen foods aisle to detect hints of a hidden weapon.
Concertgoers should not have, in the back of their minds as they dance to the musicians' performance, fears that a sniper may be perched in a nearby building.
And, little kids, their parents and their teachers should not carry daily anxieties that an intruder armed with a military-style rifle will devastate their lives.
Yet, that is 21st-century America.
That reality would be merely horrific and heartbreaking if the nation's elected officials had pursued every avenue possible to prevent atrocities such as Tuesday's massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a lone gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.
But Congress and state legislatures have not taken every meaningful step possible to stop the perpetual string of mass killings in the U.S. In fact, federal and state lawmakers have done next to nothing about this grotesque cycle of gun violence.
Thus, it is not merely horrific and heartbreaking. It is also disgraceful.
The motives, towns and venues change from incident to incident, but the common thread is the use of easily obtained weaponry of a lethal capability once reserved for soldiers on a battlefield or police officers in special tactical units. Eleven days before the Texas school shooting, a man consumed by racism shot and killed 10 people in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket. Those are the latest active-shooter incidents in this nation. There were 61 such incidents in 2021, a 20-year high, the Voice of America reported Wednesday.
It may be difficult to remember all of last year's attacks. Their frequency tends to blur the specifics. A teen killed four students at an Oxford, Mich., high school. A man killed eight people at an Indianapolis shipping company. A gunman killed four people, including a child, at a Los Angeles office building. A mass shooter killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo. A man shot and killed eight people at two Atlanta day spas.
There were more in 2021. And in 2020, 2019, 2018 and on and on.
The well-practiced excuses of gun-lobby-backed lawmakers have long succeeded in wearing out not only advocates for responsible gun regulations, but also average Americans. That tactic ensures that nothing changes. It also ignores the will of most Americans.
Americans answering a Gallup poll this year said they favor background checks for all gun purchases (96%), a 30-day waiting period for gun sales (75%) and gun registration with police (70%). In the annual Hoosier Survey by Ball State University's Bowen Center for Public Affairs in 2019, people responding favored increased background checks (83%), restrictions on mentally ill people from buying guns (80%), a federal gun-sale database (63%) and an assault-weapons ban (52%).
Yet, a majority of Indiana's lawmakers will consider none of those changes. Instead, their more common response is to cynically double-down on easier access to guns.
Vigo County kids finish their school year on Friday. The final three days of that school year — once an exhilarating time for people of older generations — will be spent with additional law enforcement officers from the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office in their school buildings and at special events. Thank goodness for those officers. But what a traumatizing memory for those students, parents and school staffers.
At least those young people will have 10 weeks of summer vacation away from that particular worry.
