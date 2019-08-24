Members of Congress need to listen to upset, frustrated constituents just as intently as they do like-minded supporters.
Consideration of opposing views is one of the many difficult duties facing those serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. The U.S. Capitol is known as "The People's House." Its elected members represent all residents of their home districts, not just their loyal base.
Larry Bucshon, the Republican who's represented Indiana's 8th District since 2011, deserves credit for carrying out his town hall meeting Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Facing contentious crowds is daunting for any human. And, concerns raised by the perpetual outbursts of mass gun violence add to the tension of any public, political forum such as Wednesday's in Woodrow Wilson Middle School auditorium.
Still, the Terre Haute town hall event unfolded safely, with security measures in place, and the public got some face time with their congressman. The atmosphere turned heated, and Bucshon had some brusk exchanges with audience members. Nonetheless, Bucshon admirably continued on through the full scheduled 90 minutes.
His responsibilities do not end there, though. Bucshon's actions and votes on Capitol Hill should be shaped by that town hall experience, just as he would be after meeting with Chamber of Commerce reps or corporate CEOs.
Citizens at the session made some valid points Wednesday, even in the testiest exchanges.
Bucshon left many in the crowd unsettled with his comments on what Congress should do about the recurrent mass-casualty shootings. He implied that no actions — short of repealing the Second Amendment and sending federal agents door-to-door to confiscate guns — would be enough to keep guns out of criminals' hands. His answer mirrored the scare tactics typically used by the gun manufacturers' lobby.
Most Americans, including those who might share Bucshon's views on other issues, disagree. A Fox News poll released Aug. 14 showed overwhelming support for background checks on all gun buyers (90% in favor); "red flag laws" to allow police to take guns from people shown to be a danger to themselves or others (81%); and banning assault-style weapons (67%).
Bucshon closely adheres to the views of his party's leader, Donald Trump, voting with the president 97.8% of the time. Among Indiana's nine U.S. House members, only Rep. Greg Pence (the vice president's brother), and Rep. Susan Brooks vote with Trump more often, according to the political analysis publication FiveThirtyEight. Yet, Brooks has called for a nationwide red flag law and expanding background checks to gun shows. Bucshon should do the same.
A long discussion on immigration featured Bucshon's comment that 90% of the people seeking asylum in the U.S. at the Mexico border do not meet the criteria for asylum. Several in the crowd booed.
PolitiFact, the Pulitzer Prize-winning fact-checking project by the Poynter Institute, refuted in May a similar conclusion by a Texas congressman. While 16% of "credible fear" asylum claims — those fearing persecution or torture in their home countries — last year were granted and 20% of all claims, that does not mean the other 80% are not credible, PolitiFact reported. Myriad other complications could lead to a claim being closed or denied, including a refugee not realizing additional paperwork was necessary.
Bucshon pointed out that he had visited the border and its camps. The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service nonprofit organization goes there, too, regularly helping refugees and asylum seekers get food, shelter, medical care and sponsor families through a network of churches in 38 states, including those on the border. Most people attempting asylum are families, not criminals, said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of the nonprofit.
"They're families and children fleeing some of the most desperate circumstances imaginable to come to America for all of the reasons that we've come to believe it stands for," Vignarajah told the Tribune-Star on Friday afternoon.
Bucshon should consider the possibility that his view may not match realities at the border. If last week's town hall causes the congressman to ponder his opinions and those of his disagreeing constituents, the process was worthwhile.
