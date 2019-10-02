Indiana enforces, educates with new stop-arm safety law
After three children were killed and another injured last October in northern Indiana when a motorist ignored the stop arm on a school bus and sped past the stopped vehicle, Hoosiers took notice.
The horrible incident sparked horror and outrage, followed by action.
Legislators passed a law last spring increasing penalties for passing stopped school buses. Their hope is to make motorists more aware of the rules of the road, the dangers of violating them and the consequences facing those cited or arrested when they do.
The message is clear. The circumstances that led to that triple fatality are not rare. In fact, school and police officials around the state reported that violations like the one in northern Indiana are all-too-common.
To its credit, the Indiana General Assembly acted to address the problem and help to prevent future tragedies.
Still, when it comes to dealing with traffic violators, the battle is never-ending.
Motorists may or may not be aware of laws, but that doesn't excuse unsafe behavior behind the wheel.
As was reported in a story from TheStatehouseFile.com published in the Tribune-Star on Tuesday, the new law is designed to get people's attention.
The new legislation increased the penalty for passing a school bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended from a Class A infraction to a Class A misdemeanor, which could result in one year in jail and a fine of $5,000.
Under the new law, injuring someone by illegally passing a stopped bus will result in a level six felony, with a six-month to two-and-a-half year jail sentence and up to $10,000 in fines.
Should the driver be convicted of recklessly driving and killing someone, the penalty will be a level five felony with a one-to-six-year prison sentence and a fine up to $10,000. For repeat offenders, courts have the authority to suspend drivers’ licenses from 90 days to one year.
The law, of course, is at the mercy of those who enforce it. It requires diligence, commitment and investment of time and resources by law enforcement and school districts.
Vigo County is getting all of that.
Local police agencies are assigning special patrols to watch out for school bus stop-arm violations. State grants have helped those agencies fund the extra patrols.
School districts around the state, including Vigo County, have even invested in cameras that capture pictures of license plates of cars passing stopped buses. The cameras can help law enforcement hold drivers accountable.
It's a collaboration bound to bring results by way of greater safety around the school buses that carry the community's children.
As an example of the results, it took local patrols less than a month to produce 20 citations, including 14 stop-arm violations and two warnings.
The most reliable safety mechanism is for drivers to obey traffic laws. While most motorists are safe and responsible, those who aren't can cause major problems. That's why laws exist. Indiana's new bus safety law is appropriately stern and will hopefully serve its noble purpose.
