Election 2019 will set course for future in Terre Haute, Vigo County
There was a clear sense around town when 2019 began that this municipal election year would be an intense one. That has certainly turned out to be the case.
No one, however, could have anticipated just how consequential it would be.
Today is Election Day, 2019, and voters are keenly aware of the significance of the potential results of tonight’s vote count.
In addition to a major race to determine Terre Haute’s next mayor, the county will decide on two ballot questions that have engaged voters in unprecedented ways. One asks for their approval of a casino being located somewhere in the county. The other seeks an operational property tax increase to help the Vigo County School Corp. navigate financial challenges brought on by decreasing enrollment and a rapidly shrinking cash balance.
Voters have been taking advantage of early voting for several weeks, and there are indications that turnout for this election will exceed that of recent elections and buck the trend toward lower voter participation.
While the referendum questions make this election have broader interest outside the city limits of Terre Haute, the mayoral race will determine a long-term direction for the community. Mayor Duke Bennett is seeking a fourth term as mayor. With the power of incumbency always a factor, Bennett still faces a stiff challenge. He has two talented and accomplished opponents — Democrat City Councilman Karrum Nasser and insurgent independent Pat Goodwin.
Goodwin has been running hard to unseat Bennett for two years, undoubtedly buoyed by Bennett’s narrow victory four years ago over Democrat Mark Bird. With the local Democratic Party displaying weakness and a shrinking local appeal, Goodwin’s independent candidacy has generated more energy and enthusiasm than any other candidate in the election. Will that translate into the votes needed to defeat an incumbent? We shall soon see.
As polls opened today, the influence shifted totally into the hands of the voters. Late this evening, the will of those voters will be revealed.
It is always important for voters to recognize that the big public policy issues of the day — and elections rank as among the most crucial of those — are in their hands. How the people treat elections, by how they vote or even if they vote, is the ultimate factor in setting a community’s agenda for the future.
Political power is the hands of you, the people, today. We urge you to use it, and use it wisely.
