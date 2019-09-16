Mayoral candidates get a chance to explain plans, vision for the city
For at least the last 25 years, the race for Terre Haute mayor has been the most hotly contested in any local election cycle. Like many other political races, it occurs every four years. In the case of the municipal election in Indiana, it falls in the third year of a U.S. presidential term, which also happens to be the third year of the state governor's term.
Terre Haute voters recognize the significance of the mayoral race. They understand the responsibilities that are placed on the individual they choose to lead their city for a four-year term.
Because it is such an important public office, the election, or reelection, of a mayor every four years draws intense interest and campaigning from strong and qualified candidates.
And because the municipal election occurs on its own cycle, voters have the opportunity to focus just on the candidates and issues driving the debate without distraction from other races on the local, state and national levels.
There's a bit of a wrinkle to that exclusivity this year, however. Also on the ballot are two referendum questions, one concerning the possibility of a casino in Vigo County, the other pertaining to a property tax increase to help fund operations in the school district.
Still, the mayoral race is at the top of the ticket and will likely command a great deal of voter attention in coming weeks.
Seeking the mayor's office is three-term incumbent Duke Bennett, the Republican; City Council member Karrum Nasser, the Democrat; and independents Pat Goodwin and Shane Meehan.
The Tribune-Star will do its part to help voters become better informed as to their choices in the mayoral race by conducting town hall sessions with each of the candidates.
That series of forums begins tonight with Nasser the featured candidate. The candidate will begin discussing issues and answering questions of the Tribune-Star Editorial Board at 7 p.m. in The Meadows Conference Center on 25th Street between Ohio Boulevard and Poplar Street.
The town hall sessions will resume next Tuesday, Sept. 24, also at 7 p.m., with Goodwin the featured candidate. The final 7 p.m. session on Thursday, Sept. 26, will be with Bennett. Meehan was invited to participate but declined.
The public is invited to attend and is welcome to submit questions in writing to the T-S- editorial board before and during the forums, which are expected to last about one hour.
We chose to conduct a series of town hall forums in this fashion so that each candidate gets an opportunity to thoroughly address questions and explain their positions.
Voters will get other opportunities to watch candidates debate each other on the same stage. The League of Women Voters of Vigo County and Tribune-Star will conduct a mayoral forum with the candidates at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Vigo County Public Library downtown.
The next night, on Oct. 2, The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Young Leaders organization to conduct a mayoral forum at 6:30 p.m. in the Indiana Theatre.
Good government depends on the engagement of an informed electorate. We urge you to take of advantage of these opportunities to participate in this important process.
