Voters have until Oct. 7 to ensure registration
Voting is the most crucial action a citizen can take in order to participate in the process of self-government.
But it's important to remember that a voter must be registered to vote in advance. If unregistered, a person cannot vote when Election Day arrives.
Indiana's approach to voter registration is mixed. While the state has programs and procedures in place to help people register or change a registration, it clings inexplicably to a law that closes the registration period one month before Election Day.
There is nothing would-be voters can do about that other than make sure they are registered, or change their registration to reflect, for example, a name or address change.
We were pleased to the see the Indiana Secretary of State's office, which oversees elections in the state's counties and cities, observed National Voter Registration Day this week.
Hoosiers have until Oct. 7 to register to vote or ensure they are registered properly.
The state's Indianavoters.com website also allows Hoosiers to confirm their voter registration, look up their polling place, get driving directions to their polling location, find out who's on their ballot, track their absentee ballot application or provisional ballot information and contact local election officials.
According the Secretary of State's office, in order to be eligible to register to vote, you must:
• Be a citizen of the United States.
• Be at least 18 years old by Election Day.
• Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election.
• Not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.
“Voting is a precious right for Americans — it’s how you can ensure your voice is heard," said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. "Registering only takes a few minutes and can be done online with ease.”
Voters with questions can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.
This cycle features the election of municipal offices, including mayor of Terre Haute. Only city residents can vote for those offices. But because there are two referendums on the ballot, county residents can also go to the polls and cast ballots only on those questions.
The referendums concern a casino license for Vigo County and a proposed property tax rate increase to help fund school district operations.
Elections are an important process. We urge citizens to make sure they are registered and cast ballots.
