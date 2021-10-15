The time Indiana conducted a competition among state regions for significant quality-of-life funds, the Terre Haute area got beat out by the Fort Wayne, Evansville and South Bend regions.
Those larger metropolitan areas entered vast plans, involving numerous public and private projects, in the Indiana Regional Cities Initiative in 2015. The Fort Wayne, Evansville and South Bend regions were each awarded $42-million grants to jumpstart those projects. The goal of the Regional Cities Initiative — one of the few highlights of former Gov. Mike Pence's term — aimed to provide seed money to development amenities to improve residents' quality of life and attract new employers and workers. Each region would have to generate matching funds from the private sector and local governments for at least 80% of each project.
The Regional Cities Initiative concept was long overdue and much needed beyond just Fort Wayne, Evansville and South Bend. Towns such as those, as well as blue-collar manufacturing hubs like Terre Haute, Kokomo, Gary, Anderson, Muncie, Michigan City and others formed the backbone of the Hoosier economy for decades. Yet, as the 21st century has progressed, much of Indiana's growth has centered in the affluent rim counties surrounding Indianapolis.
So, those three $42-million investments — paid for then through a pool of state tax-amnesty program funds — marked a refreshing commitment by Indiana to its heritage towns.
Six years later, an iteration of the Regional Cities Initiative is unfolding. This time, the Terre Haute region is a strong contender for grants of up to $50 million to stir business innovation and improve the quality of life. The Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant program — routinely called READI in acronym-happy economic development circles — has a pool of $500 million to distribute. Seventeen regions submitted proposals for projects in their cities and counties. Twelve will be chosen to receive the grants of up to $50 million.
Each dollar of grant money received by a region must be matched with $4 in local funds generated through public-private partnerships or charitable donations.
The READI program is funded by a combination of state and federal American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds.
The Brookings Institution in May cited Indiana's method of deploying American Rescue Plan funding. As the Brookings report put it, "Indiana has gone big on one of the toughest challenges states face and raised hopes for the next decade," a reference to revitalizing legacy manufacturing cities like Gary and Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute region's READI proposal appears capable of stirring its economy through projects boosting education, recreation, combined public-private ventures, libraries, museums and nonprofits. The plan was compiled by the six-county Wabash River Development Authority, encompassing Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Knox counties. That organization has been preparing a regional plan for the past three years.
"This proposal showcases the best of west-central Indiana and energizes us for all the great things to come," said Greg Goode, president of the Wabash River RDA.
Its individual projects look promising. A prime example is a proposed $28.5-million "FITE Center" directed and operated by the Vigo County School Corp. The Fabrication, Innovation, Technology and Engineering Center at Terre Haute Regional Airport would be the site of day, evening and weekend classes, and labs, for high school and college students, and employees of local companies. It would be a research and development incubator for local workforce training needs. High schoolers could develop their technical skills. Adult education programs could be centered there. Colleges, businesses and agencies could trail staffers there. The RDA is asking for $5 million in READI funds for the FITE Center.
The RDA proposal includes 42 separate projects, totaling $73 million in READI grant requests. Of course, not all could be funded if the deciding Indiana Economic Development Corp. chooses the Wabash River region as one of the 12 winners. Funding for some projects could come through other sources.
Regardless, the Terre Haute region has submitted a difference-making proposal. Its communities need opportunities to brighten their future. This time, it is west-central Indiana's turn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.