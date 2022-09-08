Never have so many people been so eager to sing the blues.
Downtown Terre Haute will come alive again tonight and Saturday for one of its most popular events — Blues at the Crossroads, also known lovingly as the BluesFest. The last big celebration for the annual music extravaganza was 2019, a time when no one had ever heard of COVID-19 and thoughts of a raging global pandemic were far from anyone's mind.
The BluesFest tried to make a comeback last year, but the community was clearly not quite ready to get back to normal activities. COVID-19's Delta variant was making its mad dash through the population and infections were rampant. As event founder Connie Wrin said, last year's turnout "wasn't great." But she is optimistic that the mood has changed and people aren't as concerned today about coming out to have a good time.
We hope she's right. Terre Haute needs a good party, and BluesFest has always been a great time to celebrate this community's unique spirit.
Blues at the Crossroads started in 2001 and has been flourishing ever since. Wrin, owner of the Verve night club on Wabash Avenue, brought her vision to the event and steered it to its present level. She hopes the festival attracts 10,000 people over its two-day run this year.
Those who attend — we hope the crowd reaches the lofty number Wrin seeks — will see a new side of downtown Terre Haute. A lot has changed in recent years, powered mostly by the eye-catching major renovation of Indiana State University's Hulman Center on Cherry Street and construction of the Convention Center on Wabash. There is more to come as a new hotel and parking facility is planned for the corner of Seventh and Wabash where the school corporation's central office was formerly located.
There are new businesses in the area as well, bringing a more modern, uptown look to the city's historic business district.
But mainly the attraction is music, and the BluesFest has brought great performers to its stages through the years. One of the big highlights this year is the return of Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, which will hold down the Saturday night prime-time spot at 10 p.m.
The musical lineup is robust for both days of the event, with 22 bands scheduled to perform. The acts will be spread across two outdoor stages as well as inside the Verve. There will also be an expanded kids zone, where children can gather for fun activities. As always, there will be an area for those aged 21 and over that will serve alcohol.
The price of admission at the gate is $25 per day, $20 in advance. The festival opens at 5 p.m. today and will go past midnight. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Blues at the Crossroads is an important event for this community, and we hope hordes of music lovers turn out to dance in the streets throughout the two-day festival. It promises to be a good time. We encourage you to join the fun and enjoy the music.
