A lot has changed since 2005, in terms of securing government buildings and campuses.
Threats and violent acts directed at government employees and facilities have sadly become more commonplace in the past few years. A 2022 sensibility is required to protect people serving their communities, states and nation in government offices and services outlets.
Vigo County is no different than other places across the United States of America in that respect.
Nearly 80 county employees signed a letter to the Vigo County commissioners, asking for security to be improved at the Vigo County Government Center at First and Oak streets in Terre Haute. The county once leased that building — commonly known as the Annex — before purchasing it in 2005. For years, the structure had housed offices of the Reuben H. Donnelley Corp. Today, it contains the offices of the county assessor, auditor, commissioners, coroner, council, health department, parks department, recorder, surveyor and treasurer.
In the past, the transactions and matters handled there seemed routine and generally peaceful. That type of atmosphere can no longer be taken for granted.
The county employees' letter outlined their concerns and asked commissioners — the executive branch of Vigo County government — to tighten and bolster security at the annex, matching the levels of protection at other county facilities such as the juvenile center and courthouse. The workers asked for the entrance to be manned by trained, professional security guards during business hours, and further protected by X-ray machines and metal detectors. They asked that public access be limited to the annex's northeast door, and called for a paging system with color-coded emergency alerts be added.
Kevin Gardner, the county assessor, read the letter to commissioners in a meeting Tuesday, explaining the urgency of the upgrades.
"Our hope is that action is taken before tragedy," Gardner said. "In the current year, the annex building has been on lockdown four times, more than any past years. Each lockdown, there has been no clear direction, only confusion and hesitation, which in an emergency will cost lives. Please be proactive and take the Vigo County employees' safety seriously. Our lives depend on it."
Then Gardner added, "It is sad that we are in an environment where something like this is required."
It sure is. Nonetheless, that is the reality of 2022.
The need for a secured annex entrance has not escaped the commissioners. A previous set of Vigo commissioners pursued a plan but lacked funding, according to current Commissioner Chris Switzer.
The present trio of commissioners sought a $140,000 project to secure the annex entrance, but that idea ended with the discovery that the front of the building had sunk significantly, requiring a redesign of the plan by architects and engineers. That redesign led the commissioners to submit a request to the Vigo County Council earlier this month for a $1.2-million makeover of the annex entrance to provide heightened security elements, as well as some to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. It would also fix the sunken area. The funds would come from the county's allotment of $20.76 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars. Commissioners also requested $2.1 million for 17 unrelated drainage projects.
The council tabled — or postponed — the commissioners' request, calling for more specific details on the full package of projects proposed with the federal funds.
Those specifics are important. Public funds come from taxpayers, and fiscal prudence should always be a priority. That said, creating proper security at the county annex promptly — for the safety of both employees and residents — is imperative. The proposal is wise, given the disturbing events of the past decade. The project needs to get done.
