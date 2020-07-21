Class of 2020 gets chance to celebrate
Finally, the graduates of Vigo County's high schools were allowed to step forward, many donning masks and remaining socially distanced, and accept their diplomas as the Class of 2020.
All high school graduations are memorable. This year, however, they were truly unforgettable.
The graduates of West Vigo, South Vigo, North Vigo and the districts alternative schools had to wait a while to reach the point they should have passed in early June. Through no fault of their own, the graduation ceremonies that generally draw hundreds of people over the course of two days were postponed due to the threat of coronavirus. In fact, the final three months of their senior year in high school were disrupted to a point that made them unrecognizable. All of those special times and moments — spring sports, prom, awards ceremonies, musical performances — were canceled. The fact that some semblance of a graduation was salvaged is remarkable.
We're sure these young men and women would have preferred their senior years be completed in less dramatic form. But many of them showed a willingness to embrace the moment.
Even the heavy heat and humidity of a late Saturday in July on a sun-drenched football field did not deter them from remaining positive in the face of adversity and celebrating their achievement.
South Vigo valedictorian Sara Hoggatt set an upbeat tone to seize the day.
"I know that we will all take all that we have learned from the frustrating, disappointing and abrupt end to this year and use it for better things," she told those assembled for South's ceremony. "We are flexible and caring people who are absolutely capable of shaping our changing world for the better."
Similar thoughts and ideas were expressed at the other schools' graduations.
Graduation day is a significant milestone in people's lives, and in the life of a community.
Although it may not have occurred in the traditional fashion, or turn out to be what everyone thought it would be, graduation day did arrive, and it was a special one for all involved.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020. The world may be turned upside down, but we're confident the lessons these young people have learned in a short time will help them find their way.
