For the sake of community safety, governor's mandate makes sense
It was only a matter of time.
Given developments over the past few days across the country, Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order issued Monday was the right thing to do. The coronavirus threat is real and gravely serious. Hoosiers need to heed the warnings and follow the directions of government leaders and health care officials.
Holcomb's order isn't asking all that much of anyone. He asks that Hoosiers remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. We understand the anxiety created by a mandate that interrupts people's routines and potentially shuts down their places of businesses. In times like these, public health must come first.
The order takes effect later today at 11:59 p.m. Currently, the duration of the order is until April 7.
America's governors have taken the lead in the effort to fight back the spread of coronavirus. Holcomb and his compatriots in other states are in difficult and often thankless positions. They need our help. It is our obligation to give it to them.
“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” Gov. Holcomb on Monday when announcing the stay-at-home order.
Indiana joins surrounding states and others around the country in taking the extraordinary step of issuing a mandatory stay-at-home order. The strategy of social distancing — slowing the spread of the virus by keeping people away from each other as best we can — is seen as a primary way of managing the stress on the health care system in general and hospitals and clinics in particular.
As we are seeing, the coronavirus has arrived in our communities. Vigo County has confirmed three cases. Sullivan County reported its first confirmed case on Monday. Certainly there are more to come in other locations. If people were inclined not to take this seriously before, perhaps they will get the message now.
With spring's official arrival late last week, we can expect milder weather to begin settling in. Keep in mind that the governor's order for the next two weeks, and perhaps beyond, does not discourage anyone from getting outside to take a walk or exercise in some fashion as long as the principles of social distancing are observed. That means staying six feet away from other people.
As we go through these tough and unpredictable times, keep Gov. Holcomb's words in mind. Your cooperation is needed to protect your community and yourself. Be part of the solution, not the problem.
Be safe. Stay well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.