Domestic abuse draws a community response
The scourge of domestic violence in a community can be difficult to measure, even though it's ever-present. While statistics are readily available to explain and highlight various facets of the problem, it's well known that many victims suffer in silence, fear and anonymity.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time when Americans are asked to give special understanding to the plight of those who don't live in a healthy, happy home and are subjected to physical and emotional abuse at the hands of a spouse, partner, family member or friend.
The numbers are staggering as well as sobering. According to advocacy groups, the U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner each year.
The dangers for victims are rooted in the cycle of abuse. People in abusive relationships often remain because they have become so dependent on their abuser in multiple ways, including financially. Their self-esteem shattered, they feel worthless and desperate. They may feel like it's all their fault. After suffering from a violent outburst, their abuser may express regret and sorrow and make them feel loved and protected. They may fear their abuser so much that they are afraid to leave.
While families and friends can help domestic violence victims, communities have grown to rely on professional nonprofit agencies to extend services and support well beyond what individuals can provide.
In most communities, the agency is the Council on Domestic Abuse. Among its array of services are domestic violence shelters to give victims a safe place to go when they do try to escape their abusers.
The local CODA has served Terre Haute and Vigo County well, even though its efforts have recently encountered funding difficulties. The community rallied to the agency's support and helped it raise enough money to keeps its shelter open.
On Monday, the eve of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, three local banks teamed up to launch a fundraising effort. First Financial, Terre Haute Savings Bank and Old National Bank announced they were placing collection canisters in banking centers served by CODA. They hope their collaboration will help CODA continue raising funds to put the agency on more sold financial ground.
The collection effort will run through month's end. It represents an inspiring effort for a worthy cause.
