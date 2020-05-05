Health department pros rising to the challenge
Every community has special people working behind the scenes doing remarkable things during this public health crisis. While they do prepare for difficult circumstances, no amount of training can truly prepare an individual or a team to handle something as dire as a global pandemic.
We often think about those on the front lines in treating sick people these days. Medical professionals — doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, support staff, first responders — face grueling tasks, and they deserve our admiration and gratitude.
There's another group, however, that don't get as much attention. They are public health workers, and they don't mind it that way. Working behind the scenes, their responsibility is to carry out the mission of keeping the public safe and protected from potential health threats wherever they may arise.
In normal times, public health workers are inspecting restaurants and other segments of the personal services industry, as well as testing and monitoring public resources.
But these are far from normal times.
A bright spotlight is now shining on public health services such as state and county health departments work to help their communities battle the coronavirus outbreak that has swept the world in recent months. The people who toil in these jobs, like the rest of us, have never seen anything like this.
Reporter Sue Loughlin peeled back the curtain on the Vigo County Health Department in a story published in the Tribune-Star's weekend edition last Saturday. It demonstrated the depth of commitment these individuals carry into their jobs each day, and underscores the importance of their work at all times, not just in the midst of a crisis.
We commend and applaud the service being provided by our health department. County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken and Administrator Joni Wise are leading a dedicated and motivated team. The community is fortunate to have them working on their behalf.
