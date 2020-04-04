With so many of the cultural and social systems that support our daily lives grinding to a halt, we understand the feelings of helplessness, isolation and dread that are creeping into people's consciousness.
A global pandemic fueled by the COVID-19 coronavirus has changed our lives. Indeed, it has changed the world.
There seems to be little we can do as individuals to alter the course of this crisis. But we can, as individuals, be part of the fight against the pandemic by following public health guidelines of personal hygiene, social distancing and official directives to stay at home.
Yet there are some things we as Americans and good neighbors can do as well.
We saw it play out last week when two organizations sponsored blood drives, a normally straight-forward process made complicated by coronavirus concerns.
Blood donations have fallen off the cliff, leaving the blood supply in all portions of the nation diminishing rapidly. When the blood supply is dangerously low, that's a public health crisis in its own right.
More than 40 people answered the call on Wednesday in Terre Haute when the American Red Cross conducted a blood drive in the Meadows Conference Center and Versiti Indiana (formerly the Indiana Blood Center) conducted a drive outside the Terre Haute Police Department.
The organizations were diligent in putting social distancing protocols into place for their drives. What's more, donors had to make appointments in advance to avoid people gathering in one area waiting to donate.
It worked out well. The need was great and the donations helped the cause. There will be more blood drives, at least eight that we know of scheduled for later this month. Keep your eye on the newspaper to see when they're going to happen.
Consider donating if you can. As first-time donor George Evlogimenos told our reporter as he gave blood, "I think everyone's got to step out and help the community. This is something we are all going through."
Just as blood is crucial to public health, voting is crucial to the health of our democracy. There are many civic functions that can wait for another time, but voting is not one of them.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Elections Commission teamed up to delay the state's primary election this spring, which was initially set for May 5. That was an appropriate move, done in part of ensure people would not be subjected to health risks at the polls.
There were other concerns, too. Many who routinely volunteer to work at polling places on Election Day had dropped out because of fears of being exposed to the coronavirus in a public setting. Voters themselves were certain to avoid the polls themselves, and getting a vote-by-mail system in place so that voting could go on through absentee balloting would take time.
The primary is now set for June 2. But even that date could be in jeopardy. State elections officials are now looking at options for expanding mail voting for both the primary and the general election, which is set for Nov. 3.
It will be up to those who run the state's elections to decide how the process will play out. But people can do their part by making sure they are registered to vote. What's more, they can take the step of requesting an absentee ballot. By voting through the absentee process, citizens don't have to leave their homes to make sure their votes are counted.
The uncertainty of these times almost guarantees that voter turnout will be down. But it doesn't have to be that way.
To make sure you are registered to vote, contact the voter registration office in Vigo County or the county clerk's office in your home county. To register to vote, you can do so online at www.indianavoters.com. State residents with a valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana state-issued ID card will be able to use the tool to submit a new voter registration application or to update an existing voter registration record. There are other services available at the website.
Fortunately, the voter registration deadline has been moved back to May 4.
Now is not the time to retreat from doing your civic duty to vote in elections. Your community, state and nation need you, as a citizen, to keep the blood of democracy flowing by participating in the 2020 election.
