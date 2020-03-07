Dissent often leads to a clearer understanding in public issues. Decision-makers need to know a segment of citizens have different priorities, concerns or ideas.
Local government cannot operate effectively for the full community if officeholders listen only to each other, or to the like-minded. Seldom is one way the only way, let alone the best way, when it comes to policies and actions. Thoughtful compromise gets complicated but results in broader community support.
That should be the case with the pitched debate over a proposed surface parking lot at the Crossroads of America in downtown Terre Haute.
Two realities pervade the situation. First, the city needs the new downtown convention center project to begin construction soon, and to be a successful operation. Second, Terre Haute also needs cohesive city planning that includes a comprehensive parking strategy. Almost no one would suggest that a surface parking lot at the city's landmark location is the ideal use for that space. Yet, if turning that northwest corner of the Seventh and Wabash intersection into a parking lot is the only feasible option to get the convention center built, then that undesirable compromise may be necessary.
Fortunately, the outcome of Thursday night's City Council decision on the issue could lead to both a completed downtown convention center and a better long-term use of that corner, as well as a clear parking strategy.
City Councilman Todd Nation had proposed an ordinance that would have prevented zoning variance requests for surface parking as a primary use on a lot located along Wabash Avenue or Seventh Street. The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board, which oversees the convention center project, had maintained it could buy the lot — currently occupied by the Vigo County School Corp. administrative building — and demolish that structure, replacing it with a surface parking lot that could accommodate hotel, convention or downtown patrons.
The CIB has contended that putting a surface parking lot at 686 Wabash Avenue — a property the VCSC has said it will sell — would be a cheaper alternative to building a more costly multi-level parking garage as originally planned. An engineering review found the parking garage site was too small to use less expensive pre-cast concrete in its construction, as originally intended. That meant more pricey, on-site concrete work would be required. Nation's proposed ordinance to prohibit that use threatened the completion of the $32.5-million convention center, CIB officials insisted.
Nation withdrew his proposal at Thursday's meeting. That move, Nation said, would clear the way for the convention center project to begin, with the understanding that the surface parking lot would be temporary, two to three years, at most.
"And in that two or three years, we can set a community course for just exactly what we're going to do at the corner of Seventh and Wabash," Nation said.
Some residents and business owners, who likely want to see the downtown convention center thrive, supported Nation's stance on the surface parking variance. Others did not, and favored accepting the parking lot as a less than desirable, but necessary alternative to get the convention center done. Nation showed a willingness to be a lightning rod for criticism in the midst of that high-pressure disagreement. Ultimately, he agreed to compromise.
The convention center project should now progress toward completion. A broad, updated strategy for downtown parking also should ensue promptly. The need for such a discussion has grown in the past five years with the addition of college student apartment complexes. So, the Seventh and Wabash issue only adds a sense of urgency.
Creating a vibrant local economy involves difficult choices, give and take, and vision. The community has just taken some significant steps toward new opportunities and resolutions of old problems, thanks to this debate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.