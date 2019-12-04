School administration building sure to draw intense interest
When IBM purchased the property at the northwest corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue in the mid 1980s, it was a commercial parking lot used to service the rapidly deteriorating downtown retail district. Across Seventh Street to the east was the empty Terre Haute House. To its west was an empty, and soon to be demolished, department store building. To its north was the Federal Building which housed the U.S. Postal Service, federal courts and related government offices.
The construction of an office building on that site by a internationally known technology company gave downtown a jolt of optimism. Unfortunately, IBM was itself in decline as it reeled from the competitive forces of the technology boom led by upstarts Apple, Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard and others. IBM's presence downtown didn't last long, and the distinctive structure at Seventh and Wabash was itself on the business property market by the mid-'90s.
The Vigo County School Corp. soon filled the void as it moved its administrative offices into the vacated building in 1997.
After 22 years at that iconic corner, the school corporation, in an effort to cut costs, is now interested in selling the building and moving its offices into another district facility.
It's no surprise that the building and property would draw interest. But it may be somewhat jarring that one of the potential purchasers, the City of Terre Haute, is considering buying the property and tearing down the structure.
The strategy makes sense in that the city would create a surface parking area to help alleviate the need for a second parking structure as part of the convention center project a block away. Officials say the plan would save money.
Tribune-Star reporter Sue Loughlin broke the story Tuesday night that the school corporation has been approached about a potential sale of its building by the city's Capital Improvement Board. Discussions are in early stages, and there are indications other entities will also be interested in the property. Indiana State University is one of those, although ISU officials say they have not approached the school district about the property.
Reporter Howard Greninger then broke the story on Wednesday that the city wanted the property for use as a surface parking lot.
The good news in all this is that downtown property is valuable and being put to creative uses. Not everyone will agree on those uses or be thrilled with every new plan and development. Surface parking lots can spark protests, especially from those who see better potential for prime downtown locations.
No one disputes that parking can be a challenging issue for urban districts. With a convention center ready for construction and new hotel in the planning stages, parking concerns will be moving up the agenda.
Downtown Terre Haute is undoubtedly in a new cycle of revitalization. Whether you view a surface parking lot as a positive development at Seventh and Wabash, there is no dispute that this activity and discussion are reasons for optimism.
