Mueller, finally, will discuss his findings
For the open-minded, today's public testimony by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller into the Russian attack on the 2016 election and all that it spawned can be both informative and clarifying. That possibility exists because no one knows better and can explain more clearly what the report of his investigation shows.
For those not prone to keeping an open mind in today's divisive political climate, today's events probably won't matter much.
If you see the president as guilty of both collusion and obstruction of justice during his successful campaign and after he took office, you may be hoping Mueller's testimony will set off fireworks and signal the beginning of the end of Trump's presidency.
If you see the president as a victim of harassment and Mueller's report as having totally exonerated him of collusion and obstruction, then today's spectacle is just more political theater by Trump's opponents trying to damage him ahead of his 2020 reelection bid.
It's been a difficult exercise in self-governance for a country that has always clung to legal and ethical standards and embraced the rule of law. In normal times, someone with Mueller's impeccable background in the criminal justice system would have jarred people into suspending their political biases and listening intently to what he had to report.
Unfortunately, these are not normal times. Mueller has been personally vilified and relentlessly attacked by the president, his allies in Congress and the conservative media. That is sure to continue this week as Mueller testifies before two congressional committees about the findings of his report.
What happened during the 2016 election is something with which every American should be concerned. The Russian interference in the process on behalf of candidate Trump was significant and pervasive. At the very least, it was done with the knowledge and encouragement of the Trump campaign. In the aftermath of Trump's election, there is considerable evidence that Trump obstructed the investigation that followed.
Mueller reports these findings in great detail. Today, he will address them in a congressional hearing.
Americans need to listen and make an effort to be informed and to understand. Americans need to collectively open their minds and make rational judgments on one of the most critically important matters in the history of our nation.
Doing so won't make rabid political divisions evaporate overnight. It would, however, be a positive step toward a more constructive path to the future.
Published editorials are the collective opinion of the Tribune-Star's Editorial Board and are independent of the newspaper's news gathering and coverage.
