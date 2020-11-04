Vigo County voters proved anxious to choose the candidates to lead their national, state and county governments.
They cast an astounding 34,499 ballots through early and mail-in absentee voting. The overall turnout — estimated to top 40,000 — fell short of past peaks, namely 2008 when 44,294 flowed to the polls. Still, Vigo could top its 40,669 turnout of four years ago, once the final numbers are known.
Turnouts have not been the county’s strong suit. In comparison to the rest of the state, Vigo’s percentage of registered voters turning out (51%) ranked third-lowest in the state in 2016 and last in Indiana in 2018’s midterm (44%). Turnout percentages for all Indiana counties likely will not be officially tabulated by the state until next month.
The reasons for voting early and by mail vary in normal election years. This year is far from normal. Many early and mail-in voters did so to avoid potential Election Day long lines, where the COVID-19 coronavirus could spread. Others were anxious to vote and leave behind the rancorous political campaign.
Presidential politicos eyed Vigo’s citizens for weeks, trying to gauge how America’s bellwether county would lean. The outcome between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden still had not been determined nationally at the Tribune-Star’s press time Tuesday. Such drama has grown election by election. If final vote totals show Vigo voters backing the presidential winner, the county’s streak extends to 32 of the past 34 elections.
The bellwether is a quirky mystery, but is not the voters’ motivation. Beyond the shiniest object, the presidential race, Vigo residents had a full menu of candidates to choose for state and county offices. As the ballot counting moved slowly Tuesday, according to the Vigo County Clerk’s Office, a definitive picture of the county voters’ preferences was not clear. Nonetheless, at least a portion of voters here contributed to sizable margins for two high-profile federal and state incumbents.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and 8th District Rep. Larry Bucshon were declared winners Tuesday, thanks to lopsided vote totals. Holcomb, a centrist Republican, easily won reelection over Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater. Holcomb’s steady handling of the state before the pandemic, and his generally prudent steps taken to keep the state functioning through the dangerous virus won over nearly two-thirds of Hoosier voters. Bucshon, a Republican, has relied on constituent service that yielded him a sixth term.
Once the county’s vote totals are tabulated, one thing will be for sure. Citizens here will have shown great tenacity in making the best of a difficult situation, and exercising the cherished virtue of democracy — voting.
