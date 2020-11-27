The newspaper employees behind one of Terre Haute's longest-running charitable efforts — the Tribune-Star Christmas Basket drive — set a goal of feeding 500 families this Christmas.
The Terre Haute Salvation Army annually provides the newspaper staff with a list of needy recipients.
Barely three days after inviting community residents to apply for the baskets of food, the roster was beyond full.
"The need is extremely high," Salvation Army caseworker Jaylee Lawson told Tribune-Star reporter Sue Loughlin.
A 2018 study by the United Way of the Wabash Valley found that 40% of working families in the region could not afford basic necessities, which not only included food, but also housing, child care, health care and transportation. Most of those folks' incomes exceeded the federal poverty level and, thus, were not eligible for public assistance.
And that was before the coronavirus pandemic spread illness, isolation and economic hardships through this community and others around the country and world.
Giving is a big ask in any situation, especially right now. Every paycheck seems to get spent faster than the last, and its destinations multiply, all while the future looks cloudy and uncertain.
For those who are able, such donations result in adults and kids receiving the fixings of a traditional Christmas dinner. Tribune-Star employees who deliver those baskets — from newsroom reporters, editors, columnists and photographers to folks who sell and design advertisements, organize deliveries, run the presses, bundle the newspapers and truck them to your drop boxes and doorsteps — can tell stories of basket recipients' gratitude, sometimes expressed through tears.
The employees' Christmas Basket drive dates back almost as far as the newspaper's history.
It began in 1928, just 36 years after the founding of the Terre Haute Tribune and 25 years after the Terre Haute Star debuted. The combined staffs of the papers engineered the Christmas Basket effort through the Great Depression; World War II; wars in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East; and the Great Recession. Continuing that project through the ongoing pandemic continues that history of resilience, both by the Tribune-Star staffers and volunteers and donors from the community.
Once again, the teamwork is broad this year. Partners in the effort include Baesler's Market, B&B Foods, Terre Haute North Vigo High School ROTC and Meadows Cafe. Baesler's provides at cost the baskets' contents — a ham, vegetables, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fruits, breads, noodles, pie and milk. B&B provides a refrigerated truck. The young ROTC members assemble the baskets on Dec. 23 and load them into employees' and volunteers' vehicles before dawn on Christmas Eve.
Basket recipients also receive donated books, as gifts for children in each household.
Undoubtedly, the pandemic toughens the process. Everyone, from the loading crew to the volunteers delivering the baskets will be masked up on Christmas Eve morning. Recipients are also asked to wear face masks. The aim is to spread joy, and prevent the spread of the virus.
A goal of $20,000 has been set to carry out the Christmas Basket drive this season. Contributions can be made by mail to the Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN, 47808; in person at the newspaper offices at 2800 Poplar Street, Suite 37A in the lower level of The Meadows; or online at wabashvalleygives.com. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation administers the donations, which are tax deductible.
Anyone wishing to volunteer to deliver baskets can contact the Trib-Star's Kim Wilkerson by email at kim.wilkerson@tribstar.com or phone at 812-231-4219.
Youngsters and parents, elderly and disabled folks, and families hard hit by job losses will have a brighter Christmas as a result of the contributions and volunteered time.
