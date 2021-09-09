The mental health of school children should have been made a priority decades ago. The fact that it wasn’t — along with its partner, bullying — is more than disappointing; it’s unconscionable.
That we’ve finally begun to recognize mental health support is critical, enough so to implement programs and awareness campaigns, seems to be nothing short of a miracle (considering how long it’s taken).
Not only do school districts no longer have tolerance for harassment among students, but they’ve included social and emotional learning components as vital parts of instruction.
The major role players in these efforts? They include the people school children come in contact with every day: teachers and counselors.
One such person was honored Tuesday for her efforts that focus on the social and emotional needs of her students and for helping her colleagues in the Vigo County School Corp. navigate these needs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rio Grande Elementary counselor Hillary Eup developed ways to help teachers and counselors connect with students during remote learning. A resource for staff across the district, she facilitated workshops on creating virtual offices and student courses.
In addition, this spring Eup developed a new way to run her school’s career fair in response to COVID-19 protocols, reported Sue Loughlin in a story published Wednesday. She also filled out a grant for a garden at Rio Grande and has been working all summer training the school’s new therapy dog, Fonzie.
In recognition of her efforts, she was named a 2022 Indiana School Counselor of the Year Top 10 finalist by the Indiana School Counselor Association.
Mental health initiatives are important in “normal” times. But during the ongoing pandemic they’ve become even more of a blaring siren needing attention.
Eup has found her role during the pandemic as “huge. Mental health is a top priority right now. ... We are seeing a growing number of kids who need these services. They have a lot of anxiety and mixed emotions; they need a place they can come to and feel safe just to let out all those worries,” she said.
Eup is correct. About three in 10 parents of school-aged children report their child has experienced mental health or behavioral problems due to the pandemic, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. And we have a feeling the numbers are much higher.
Luckily, people like Eup are among us.
She was surprised when receiving the honor, reported Loughlin. “I had no idea — I wasn’t expecting this at all … [school counselors] are in the trenches every day and we have no idea that people recognize the work we do,” she said.
Well, Ms. Eup, we do. And you deserve the gratitude of the Vigo school community and beyond for your investment in the mental health of our children. We’re sure you’ve already made a difference that will have a lasting impact. We hope others follow your lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.