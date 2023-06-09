There is good in the world. Kind hearts exist. As The Beatles sang long ago, it is possible to take a sad song and make it better.
Those conclusions are not just sappy wishes. They really happened this week, thanks to the generous folks at Texas Christian University.
The NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament bracket aligned the paths of the TCU and Indiana State University teams. Texas Christian won the Fayetteville Regional in Arkansas, and ISU won its own Terre Haute Regional last weekend. That meant TCU and Indiana State would meet in this weekend’s super regional round — a best-of-three-games series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.
As the higher seeded team, Indiana State earned the right to play the series on its home field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
But ISU and Terre Haute also are hosting the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games, just as the community has done almost every year since 1971. Sycamore Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales concluded that with the all-hands-on-deck undertaking required for the Special Olympics, ISU could not simultaneously host the NCAA super regional in an equally proper fashion. So, the university withdrew its bid to host the super regional, meaning the Sycamores would play at lower-seeded TCU’s ballpark in Fort Worth.
That decision was not popular among the ISU faithful. Indiana State has never hosted, or for that matter played, in a NCAA baseball super regional. The Sycamore fans’ disappointment and anger spilled online.
Meanwhile, the TCU fans saw the social media, sympathized with the Sycamores and found a positive way to respond.
They formed a grassroots donation drive for Special Olympics Indiana. They began contributing to a cause that helps children and adults with intellectual disabilities participate in athletics, fitness and leadership programs across the state. Those unexpected donations also will support the Summer Games in Terre Haute, the organization’s “signature event.”
The Special Olympics Summer Games are as important as any activity that happens in Terre Haute. Nearly 3,000 Special Olympians gather in the city to compete in bocce, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, track and field, and volleyball. Seven venues are involved at ISU and Rose-Hulman campuses, as well as Terre Haute bowling alleys. More than 1,500 volunteers, sponsors and donors attend, too, as do thousands of coaches, chaperones and spectators.
Scenes of smiles and exuberance unfold in every event.
As of Thursday evening, the Texas Christian fans’ donations exceeded $41,000, said Jeff Mohler, the CEO of Special Olympics Indiana.
It gets better. TCU also announced it is donating $1 for every concession transaction at this weekend’s Fort Worth Super Regional games between the host Horned Frogs and the visiting Sycamores. TCU’s ballpark, Lupton Baseball Stadium, seats 4,500 fans. Friday’s opening game was a sellout.
Mohler and the Special Olympics crew, which moved en masse to Terre Haute this weekend, were astounded and thrilled.
The donations will not only support the annual Summer Games, which are in their 53rd year, but also programs for special-needs folks around Indiana. TCU fans found the right way to respond to the predicament facing Indiana State and Terre Haute.
As a spokesman for one of the TCU fan groups participating in the drive — Kyle Mulloy of the Lupton Drinking Club — put it, “Giving back to the Special Olympics was the obvious choice.”
Their response also serves as a great reminder for Terre Haute. Special Olympics is a local tradition, full of opportunities for community residents to participate and help people who are almost universally grateful. In fact, volunteers are still needed for this weekend’s games. Those who do can make a tough break into a memorable day, and then can cheer on the Sycamores tonight.
