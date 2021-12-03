Last April, a financial advisor told Terre Haute city officials to pause, analyze and develop a strategy for the use of an incoming $35.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The advisor called Terre Haute's portion of the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act — paid by American taxpayers, approved by Congress and signed into law last March by President Joe Biden — "transformational."
Her advice remains valuable.
This week, the city took its "first bite at that apple," as Mayor Duke Bennett put it.
The Terre Haute City Council unanimously voted to establish a plan for the use of the ARPA funds on Thursday evening. The council also unanimously approved the appropriation of $4,995,610 on various expenses such as overtime pay and bonuses for the work done by police and firefighters through the ongoing pandemic, as well as medical supplies, contracted services and equipment purchases during 2020 and 2021. The council action also allotted $343,000 of the ARPA funds for defibrillators, after a change in the rules for funds from the CARES Act — a $2.2-trillion COVID-19 relief law approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in March 2020 — disqualified that planned purchase.
Another slice of the nearly $5 million first outlay of Terre Haute's pandemic relief funds will provide bonuses this month to city employees. Full-time city workers will get a $1,500 bonus, while part-timers who average at least 25 hours weekly will get $500. The mayor termed the bonuses as "performance-based pay" — a thank-you for fulfilling those essential jobs through the pandemic.
"We wanted to reward them for working the entire time during COVID," Bennett said Thursday. "We didn't shut down City Hall. We all came to work."
Employee bonuses may seem to fall shy of the "transformational" plateau, but in this era of short-staffed businesses and services, the extra thank-you pay for city workers fits.
Those full-time city employee bonuses match a $1,500 payment Vigo County government employees are receiving this month. The County Council voted in November to use $882,804 of the county's CARES Act funds for those worker bonuses.
The next steps with Terre Haute's COVID-19 relief funds can, and should, make a long-term impact on the community. The process of establishing a plan for allotting and deploying that federal money will determine whether those funds actually transform Terre Haute.
A committee of the mayor, three City Council members, and the city attorney, engineer and controller will study possibilities for the ARPA funds' use, and then present its findings to the full City Council. A public forum on the ARPA funds' use drew about 50 people to Fairbanks Park in September. The ideas shared varied widely, from further implementing plans by the Riverscape nonprofit organization to enhance the Wabash River front to boosting resources for mental health and addictions programs, turning abandoned properties into "pocket parks," bolstering quality-of-life amenities like museums and parks, expanding the Deming Park "Spirit of Terre Haute" kids train and more.
The choices made should improve daily life for people who live in Terre Haute now, and entice potential employers and residents to move here in the future. The community and visitors should be able to see and experience the difference. That should be the litmus test for getting "transformational" results from this rare, much-needed investment in America's communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.