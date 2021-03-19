A year from now, perhaps Josh Schertz's Indiana State University Sycamores will be playing in college basketball's Big Dance and all the hubbub of March 2021 will be forgotten.
Nothing like setting the bar high, right?
Actually, ISU itself already raised the standards for its men's basketball program. University officials chose not to renew former Coach Greg Lansing's contract earlier this month. ISU parted ways with Lansing, despite his teams posting winning records in six of his 11 seasons as head coach, including the past two. In the postseason, his Sycamores reached the NCAA Tournament once, the NIT twice, and the CIT once.
Lansing did all that within the constraints of a budget that is historically among the leanest in the Missouri Valley Conference. He also operated the program cleanly, in terms of NCAA rules and his players' classroom performances.
Those upsides generally outweighed the flaws of his era — a string of five losing seasons in the middle, and no NCAA berths after 2011, his first year.
So, as Lansing's replacement — Schertz, the coach at Division II-level powerhouse Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee — can expect winning records, good academics and a clean NCAA rules record as a baseline requirement. The latter two expectations seem like no-brainers. Winning records are not routine for ISU, though. Aside from Lansing and late Coach Royce Waltman, only one other Sycamore coach has posted a winning season in the post-Larry Bird era — Kevin McKenna in 2009-10.
Fortunately, it appears ISU Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales has chosen a new coach capable of winning consistently and cleanly, with academically solid players. In his introductory news conference at ISU on Thursday, Schertz vowed to work hard to do just that.
"This program has a great foundation from Coach Lansing, his staff and his players," Schertz said. "We're going to give everything we have to build a high-level program with high-character kids that represent the kind of program we want to be."
Schertz built Lincoln Memorial into a Division II national title contender. He compiled a 336-68 record at the liberal arts school, nestled in the Cumberland Gap, where Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia meet. His Railsplitters, ranked 13th among the nation's D2 teams, are still alive in the 2021 NCAA Division II Tournament. Schertz coached LMU to the 2016 championship game, has won four Division II Coach of the Year awards, and has won 20 or more games in every season since going 14-14 in his first year.
Replicating those accomplishments at the Division I level for Indiana State will not be simple. The Sycamores compete in the Missouri Valley Conference, one of the country's strongest "mid-major" basketball leagues, producing Final Four berths as recently as Wichita State in 2013 and Loyola in 2018. The last time ISU had a Final Four-caliber squad was, of course, four decades ago. Bird powered the unbeaten, top-ranked Sycamores into the epic 1979 NCAA Final, where they lost to Magic Johnson and Michigan State.
Neither Schertz nor any other ISU coach or team should be measured against the Bird era. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
Schertz does, though, enter his job with the credentials to help Indiana State become a perennial contender for Missouri Valley Conference titles. That would make ISU also a perennial threat to make the NCAA Tourney field.
That is a lofty expectation for a Sycamore coach. Schertz seems qualified and ready to meet that challenge. He inherits some pluses, too. A talented group of players could return for next season, should they choose to stay. The renovation of Hulman Center should appeal to both new recruits and fans. And, Terre Haute is a knowledgeable sports town and generally loyal to its local teams.
Coach Schertz faces a tall task and deserves the community's support in taking it on.
