A noble mission that 'will change your life'
Most everyone enjoys music. It’s a big part of all our lives. From Bach to “Baby Shark,” differences in taste – and genre – run the gamut.
Let's be honest though; when you think of children, songs like "Baby Shark" and artists like Marshmello come to mind.
The last thing you think of is orchestral music.
Luckily, though, we have a beyond impressive symphony right here in Terre Haute. And it is committed to touching the hearts of all ages through music.
Vigo County fourth-grade students get a chance to experience the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra each spring on a field trip tailored specifically to them. The most recent was in April, when they were introduced to instrumental “families” — strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion – of music and heard everything from the theme from “Jaws” to, yes, “Baby Shark.”
In Terre Haute Living’s December issue, symphony artistic director David Bowden explained introducing children to music is “the primary reason we exist. ... This is really at the heart of our mission, to teach children that they can make music and it will change your life.”
What a noble effort: Gifting the youth of this county – especially without concern of their class status – with a classy, up-scale experience.
The effect is indisputable. Tribune-Star photographer Joseph C. Garza captured excitement and awe on the faces of 9- and 10-year-olds during the concert (which you can view by searching "Adventures in Music" at tribstar.com).
We hope those youth have so far held onto the emotions they experienced that day. And we hope they see in their hometown orchestra what other adult residents should already be aware of, and continue wanting to attend performances for years to come.
Cities across America boast of talented orchestras, of performers who have garnered national and international praise.
Not too many of those cities are the size of Terre Haute.
This past Saturday’s Christmas performance by the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra was one for the ages – and all ages. Bowden knows how to bring the crowds. If you love orchestra music, you were wowed by the talented musicians as they played everything from the piece "Russian Christmas Music" to “Sleigh Ride.” If you love a brilliant, artistic voice to complement the instrumentals, you were in awe by international opera star Sylvia McNair. If country is more your style, you were dazzled by mandolinist and Vigo Countian Solly Burton, who, as Bowden accurately proclaimed, could play his mandolin anywhere, “even on the moon!” And if you like a little bit of rock, the talented J.T. Corenflos blew you away with his contribution to the performance of “O, Holy Night.” The “Sing Along” portion was the icing on the cake for both the adults and numerous children in the audience.
Yes, Terre Haute should be proud. It should be in awe of the talent and dedication of both Bowden and his orchestra’s musicians.
Embracing this orchestra is embracing the classiest, most talented parts of Terre Haute. Everyone should experience and support what this entity is and stands for in our community.
The Symphony has two more concerts in its 2019-2020 season. One on April 4, “The Beatles Abbey Road Album,” and one May 2, “Pulling Out All The Stops! Or Le Grande Orgue Magnifique.” For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thso.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.