Nothing subdues a community's spirits more than the loss of young lives.
Yet, a community's character also can be revealed most clearly in the midst of tragedy.
Terre Haute now stands in such a wrenching moment. Perhaps it is best to simply appreciate the resources and virtues this community can call upon when heartbreak happens.
Hearts are indeed heavy since a car accident early Sunday morning claimed the lives of three Indiana State University students and seriously injured two others. Two who died were members of the ISU football team. The third victim was studying at ISU through its Pathway to Blue program. The two injured students were also Sycamore football players.
All were young men — just 18, 19 and 20 years old — at the exciting brink of a new school year in college.
Their grieving families, friends, classmates, teammates, coaches, professors and campus staff members continue to be the focus of Wabash Valley folks' thoughts and prayers.
A Vigo County Sheriff's Office report issued Tuesday indicated that "unsafe speed," alcohol and stormy weather conditions may have been factors in the crash. The car driven by one of the students westbound on Indiana 46 struck a tree and caught fire near Main Street, where the highway curves northeast. One of the injured students reportedly told deputies that the five were returning from a house party in Bloomington.
A witness who was traveling east on Indiana 46 saw the crashed vehicle in flames, stopped and ran to the car, joined by another passerby. They managed to pull two occupants of the burning car to safety.
The aftermath of a tragedy involves more than reckoning with consequences. In this case, it includes courage shown by the rescuers of those injured students and first-responders. ISU President Deborah Curtis noted those motorists "acted quickly, and the first-responders performed heroically to extricate everyone they could."
The wake of the accident also includes a show of unity. On Sunday evening, just hours after the crash, students and members of every Sycamore team, coaches, administrators and people from the community gathered at Memorial Stadium for a vigil. On Wednesday, Vigo County school students and staff, and many other Terre Hauteans, wore ISU blue in remembrance of the fallen students — Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
ISU Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales explained that a man approached him in a local supermarket and asked if he could pray with Clinkscales. They did so. "I was so touched," Clinkscales said. "That's been emblematic of this community, and I'm so grateful for that."
The aftermath also includes hope. The Terre Haute and ISU communities are pulling for the full recovery of the two Sycamore football players injured in the crash — Omarion Dixon of Lafayette, and John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois. Both were in serious condition Tuesday in Indianapolis' Methodist Hospital, but were no longer in the intensive care unit.
The fallout can also lead to a tighter bond between residents and the campus. Folks who have not attended an ISU sports, arts or music event in years, or perhaps ever, could make that effort. In return, residents could invite students to special events in the community, church functions or even Sunday dinners.
Terre Haute would have been a home for those young men lost in Sunday's accident, for at least a few years. The community can honor their memory by making this town feel like home for other students pursuing dreams of the future.
