The right, next superintendent of Vigo County schools is out there, somewhere. The search to find that person should begin and progress carefully, yet without unnecessary delay.
Important needs remain on the horizon for the Vigo County School Corp. A new superintendent will shepherd the process of addressing those needs, which will affect the lives of young people here for decades to come.
Thus, the choice of a superintendent must be made wisely.
Early steps toward that crucial hiring are underway. The Vigo County School Board is interviewing groups, both nonprofit and private, that are trained to assist school districts in superintendent searches. Those include the University Search Team, which charges no fee except for travel; the Indiana State School Boards Association, which asks a moderate fee; and the more costly private regional and national searchers. One of the latter, School Exec Connect, gave a presentation to the School Board on Tuesday and urged the board to formally start the search as soon as possible, because demand is high for superintendents but the supply is shrinking.
“There are searches going on across the nation right now,” Kevin O’Mara, School Exec Connect’s president, told the board. “The candidate pool is small to begin with, and it’s dwindling.”
His firm charges a $21,500 consulting fee, no more than $7,500 for regular expenses and extra fees for advertising.
The cost should be weighed, of course, but the necessity of finding the optimum superintendent supersedes the expense, whichever group the board chooses. The University Search Team performed well in helping hire the previous VCSC superintendent, Rob Haworth, in May 2018. After 4 1/2 years, Haworth retired from public education on Jan. 2.
Haworth proved to be a solid choice as he accepted the mountainous task of leading a school district saddled with broken public trust from an FBI investigation into misdeeds by administrative staff. Haworth took important steps to improve transparency in VCSC operations and oversight. And though his team had a few of its own transparency issues, progress was made in that area overall.
Haworth also worked tirelessly to address the need to upgrade and modernize Vigo County’s three high schools, and other school buildings. A broad proposal to rebuild classroom facilities and renovate other facilities at the worn Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools, as well as West Vigo Middle School — a $261-million project — emerged after dozens and dozens of community forums, online surveys and School Board discussions. Those opportunities for residents to weigh in and ask questions will set a standard for other public initiatives in this community for years to come.
Ultimately, voters rejected the school construction plan on a referendum question in last May’s primary election. Following that outcome, three first-term incumbent School Board members opted not to seek reelection. Another incumbent lost her seat, and the current board includes four newly elected members. Days later, Haworth announced his retirement from public education after more than three decades.
Despite all those changes, the problems surrounding the high schools’ condition remain. North and South were built in lowest-cost fashion more than a half-century ago, while West Vigo opened in 1960. The new superintendent and School Board must gauge the wisdom of pouring more tax dollars into repairing and patching up those schools’ HVAC, electrical, plumbing and rooftop systems. (Preliminary steps are underway to fix the most dire problems with existing funds.) They must also decide whether it is cost-effective to invest in redesigning the existing structures to accommodate 21st-century technology and school safety features.
Lots of other day-to-day yet vital tasks lie ahead as well, including attracting new teachers and how to continue the “right-sizing” of the VCSC amid this county’s dwindling school-age population.
Who is the superintendent to do that? “Someone with a lot of energy who wants to communicate freely and openly. Someone who loves this community,” board president Amy Lore said of the ideal selection.
Let the search begin ASAP.
