Folks affected by the trauma of suicide bravely took their plea for awareness to the Terre Haute community Tuesday.
Their powerful message and stories should inspire residents to engage with people struggling with mental illness or contemplating suicide, and to guide them toward readily available help.
The signs held by participants in the Stand Against Suicide event at Grace Community Church in 12 Points provided valuable advice and encouragement. "Choose Life! Text 'HELP' to 741741, 800-273-8255, National Suicide Prevention [Lifeline]," read the placard held by the church's pastor, the Rev. Mike Pringle.
Team of Mercy organized the rally. It was the nonprofit organization's fourth such gathering.
Its goal is "to bring the community together, to talk about a hard topic and bring awareness to suicide, and to spread love," said Christina Crist, Team of Mercy's executive director.
That mission is constantly relevant, but particularly so now. The Team of Mercy's Facebook page reported six Wabash Valley suicides in the last week.
Rallies typically elicit a handful of calls to Team of Mercy, which partners with Family Service Association Counseling Center, Christian Counseling Center, and Coffee Clutch Counseling Services to provide services to people who have lost a loved one to suicide. Sometimes, information shared in the rally alerted a family to signs of suicidal thoughts or plans to carry out a suicide. Those few calls can mean a handful of saved lives.
Ignoring those red flags or avoiding the topic of suicide only worsens the problem. "Unfortunately, that is helping kill people," Crist told the Tribune-Star's David Kronke. "We need to make mental health conversations as normal as anything else."
Transparent conversations about mental health and suicide have never been more imperative. The uncertainty and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic era has exacerbated what was an already growing problem of mental illnesses throughout the country and world.
Nationwide, suicide rates for young people ages 10 to 24 years increased 60% between 2007 and 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide was the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 in that same time period. Now, adolescents cope with anxieties unseen by older generations from the threat of school shootings to climate change and the pandemic. As COVID-19 hit the country, emergency room visits for suicide attempts rose 22% in 2020.
Parents can look for warning signs, according to medical researchers at the University of California-Davis. Those include symptoms of depression like a child saying he or she feels like a burden, losing interest in their usual activities, withdrawing, neglecting appearance, increasing substance use or acting out, among others.
Older adults face struggles, too. Stand Against Suicide rally participants shared heart-wrenching stories of parents lost to suicides and the pain of dealing with the loss in the moment and years later.
Getting help from sources such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the local Team of Mercy organization and others is a crucial first step for people facing a mental illness, such as depression, or a family member who detects such a situation. Services from Team of Mercy and its partners are available with a phone call to 855-225-5550 or by going online to teamofmercy.com. Outreach and communication can spare lives and tragedy.
