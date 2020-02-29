Two elementary schools in Vigo County have enrollments of 261 students each.
That also is the exact number of births affected by adult smokers in 2018. Some babies had low birth weights. Others had reduced lung function. Some among those 261 children succumbed to sudden infant death syndrome, according to the county's annual "State of Tobacco Control Report" from Chances and Services for Youth (or CASY).
The community must redouble efforts to bring down those numbers.
Vigo Countians' overall health is not good. More residents die prematurely than other Hoosiers and Americans. That number has been rising since 2007. Adults are less physically active, acquiring more sexually transmitted diseases and HIV than their neighbors across Indiana and the nation, according to the annual County Health Rankings compiled nationally by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Vigo residents also have higher rates of deaths by lung cancer and heart disease, and asthma-related emergency room visits, CASY reports.
Vigo ranks near the bottom, 83rd out of 92 Indiana counties, in overall health.
Those statistics deserve more than a shrug of resignation, especially the numbers attached to infants and little kids. In human terms, children pay a heavy toll. Vigo newborns face a particularly tough road. CASY's 2018 report revealed that 21.3% of pregnant women smoked, far above the state average of 13.5%.
That stark reality showed up in a story in Friday's Tribune-Star concerning a planned casino in eastern Vigo County. Ordinances in the city and county ensure smoke-free workplaces for employees here, and supporters of those statutes are advocating for the new casino to be smoke-free, in accordance with the laws. Statistics cited in the story illuminated Vigo's stubbornly high smoking rates, including those for pregnant women.
Concerns over whether the casino will be smoke-free illuminated the impact of the county's high smoking rates, including the effects on kids. Deaths of people of all ages, directly attributed to smoking, totaled 193 in 2018. Twenty-two residents died from secondhand smoke exposure. Smoking-related illnesses hit 5,792 residents. The health-care costs of local births complicated by smoking amounted to $354,438 that year.
The physical impact on babies of smoking by pregnant women and secondhand smoke from other adults is vast. It increases the chances of premature birth; defects; brain damage and seizures; placenta damage; lifelong health, behavioral and learning problems; chronic ear infections, colds and bronchitis; school absenteeism; and repeated doctor visits.
"We're trying to do a lot of work to get that number down," said Sarah Knoblock, CASY's tobacco cessation coordinator.
Multiple organizations have targeted the county's health problems, and those specifically caused by smoking. Those include CASY, the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, the Baby and Me Tobacco Free Program at Valley Professionals Community Health Care Center, and the recently relaunched Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's Better Health Wabash Valley program.
Public awareness about the ill effects of smoking is crucial, too. Tobacco cessation advocates, for example, educate parents of kids enrolled in Head Start programs about the importance of a smoke-free environment for youngsters.
The efforts of the health advocates and groups deserve praise. They also need further financial and volunteer support, community-wide. Vigo County's youngest residents — burdened ailments they did not cause — deserve a healthier atmosphere. The entire population will benefit physically, emotionally and economically. The year 2020 can be a turning point toward a stronger community.
