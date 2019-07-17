With solid casino brand, local gaming efforts score big win
The prospects of casino gambling finding a home in Terre Haute are getting better by the day. While the major hurdle of getting approval from Vigo County voters through a referendum this fall remains, there's little question about how serious potential casino owners and operators are taking the matter.
On Sunday, the Tribune-Star's Howard Greninger broke the big story that Spectacle Entertainment and Hard Rock International had agreed in principle to a franchise arrangement for the proposed casino in Terre Haute. If the relationship continues to develop, that would mean a casino here would be branded with the Hard Rock name and all the glitz, glamour and potential amenities that go along with it.
Getting Hard Rock involved indicates a high level of aggressiveness Spectacle Entertainment is bringing to its bid to obtain a casino license here. The company, which also owns an existing casino in Gary and wants to change locations there and expand its offerings, still has to compete for the Terre Haute license if the referendum passes. Indiana's Gaming Commission would make the decision on who gets the license, which at least two companies, including Spectacle, are expected to seek.
Spectacle Entertainment also has an agreement with Hard Rock International on the Gary casino.
By joining forces with such a well-known entertainment brand, Spectacle has signaled its intent to meet gaming competition from Illinois head-on. The Illinois legislature passed a law last month allowing six new casinos, including one in nearby Danville and two in Chicago. Those pose direct competitive threats to proposed new Indiana casinos in Gary and Terre Haute.
Terre Haute business and political leaders are anxious to keep the momentum going on the local casino effort. They see tremendous benefits to landing such a facility here, both for its tourism value and also for the potential infusion of tax funds to public entities for quality-of-life projects. What's more, hundreds of jobs are expected to be created during the construction and operations phases.
Casino ownership can be fluid and has shifted significantly through the years in Indiana alone. But having a casino initially branded by Hard Rock, which operates numerous casinos in the U.S. and built its brand on the popular Hard Rock Cafes worldwide, has to be viewed in a positive light for Terre Haute and the state.
The casino question facing the people of Vigo County is an important one and should not be taken lightly. Having a clear and accurate picture of how potential owners will approach their casinos in terms of branding and operations gives residents better information on which to base their referendum vote.
Published editorials are the collective opinion of the Tribune-Star's Editorial Board and are independent of the newspaper's news gathering and coverage.
