Saylor brings deep experience, talents to new role at Air Guard
Terre Haute is no stranger to groundbreaking achievements by women. United States Air Force Col. Tamara A. Saylor fits well among them.
Saylor has been appointed as wing commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard. Her appointment is historic for both the wing, which calls Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute its home, and the Hoosier state. Saylor becomes the first woman appointed as a wing commander in Indiana Air National Guard history.
The 181st dates back to 1921, locating in Kokomo and later Indianapolis before moving to Terre Haute in 1954. It transitioned from the 181st Fighter Wing to the current Intelligence Wing in 2008. Today, the wing serves two Air Force missions — providing actionable intelligence to U.S. ground commanders and battle forces, and advising ground commanders on the optimal ways to utilize U.S. and NATO assets for close air support.
Saylor's service stretches through more than two decades of the 181st's work. She enlisted in 1983, and all but two of her years in the Air Guard have been spent with the 181st, rising through its ranks from a budget officer to most recently vice wing commander. Saylor now replaces outgoing wing commander Col. Christopher Alderdice.
She well understands the significance of that appointment.
"Having this opportunity as the first female wing commander in Indiana, specifically here at the 181st, is an honor, a privilege and exciting," Saylor said.
As Saylor assumed the wing commander's role, she mentioned two priorities ahead. Saylor wants to ensure that "every airman here at the 181st understands that they're a key component of what happens here." Also, she wants cutting-edge service from the wing. "We constantly need to evolve and keep up with the times," Saylor added.
As her appointment indicates, the role of women in the military also has evolved. Women accounted for only 2% of enlisted forces and 8% of officer corps in 1973, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Today, women comprise 16% of enlisted personnel and 18% of officers. The Air Force, historically, has led other branches of the military in including women among its ranks, the Council reports.
Several women in Terre Haute history have achieved firsts in their fields. Virginia Jenckes became Indiana's first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; Julia Peddle, the state's first female licensed architect; Ellen Church Marshall, the world's first stewardess; and Willa Beatrice Brown, the nation's first black woman in America to earn a commercial pilot's license.
Beyond the historical elements, Saylor's ascension to the 181st wing commander position matters most because of the talents and experience she brings to the job. The Terre Haute community, Indiana and the country all stand to benefit as a result.
