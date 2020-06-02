Election Day gave voters an opportunity to engage
Voters in Vigo County had to wait an extra month, but they were rewarded for their patience on Tuesday with sunshine and a warm spring day as they ventured out to the polls for the primary election.
This Election Day came with an extraordinary backdrop: A coronavirus pandemic that continues to threaten public health and safety; a resulting economic collapse that has stifled business activity and produced the highest rates of unemployment since the Great Depression; and nationwide civil unrest triggered by the killing of an unarmed, restrained black man in Minnesota by a white police officer who knelt on his neck for nine minutes.
Primary elections generally don't produce strong voter turnout. That has been especially true through the years in Vigo County and elsewhere in Indiana. Frequently there aren't as many compelling races in primary elections, which are designed for political parties to choose their candidates for the fall general election. With few major national or state primary races on the ballot, county races are left to draw voter interest.
This year, however, provided motivation for citizens to vote beyond specific races. It gave them an opportunity to make a statement as citizens by casting ballots. It may not have mattered much what boxes were filled in on that ballot. The act of voting was the ultimate message.
As one voter who came out to vote in person on Tuesday told the Tribune-Star, “It’s our responsibility to do this.”
A large number of votes, however, were cast before Election Day even arrived, either at early voting sites or through the mail. Out of concern for people's health and safety due the coronavirus, Indiana not only delayed the May 5 primary until June 2, it expanded absentee mail-in voting options to everyone, not just those who could give an excuse that fit the state's rules. Indications are that the vote-by-mail process went well, although many people still felt better voting in person.
Tuesday's process was undoubtedly instructional for those who supervise elections in Vigo and surrounding counties. That's a good thing. Public health and safety will be a factor in the fall general election as well. It's likely the election will have to rely again on expanded mail-in voting. And in November, with the U.S. presidency hanging in the balance, voter turnout will be much, much higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.