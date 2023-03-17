The state of Indiana can afford to pay for Hoosier kids’ school textbooks.
Under the spirit of the Indiana constitution, the state has an obligation to cover the cost of textbooks for students in grades K through 12.
Yet, the state allows families to be charged fees for textbooks and classroom materials.
Gov. Eric Holcomb believes the state can and should fund those books and materials. Holcomb called for the Indiana General Assembly to eliminate textbook fees for students, and he included line-item textbook funding from the state in his proposed biennial state budget.
The Indiana House Republicans, with their super majority power, approved the elimination of textbook fees for students, but added a twist that differs from Holcomb’s plan. Instead of the state covering the cost of those books and materials, the House GOP passed the burden onto those families’ local school districts, forcing them to use their base funding.
Sure, the House Republicans’ budget includes a 3.4% increase in total funding for education, a $2-billion boost. Seemingly, that should help local public schools cover the cost of supplying kids’ textbooks by raising the schools’ overall base funding. It will not, though.
Nearly one-third of that $2 billion is targeted for yet another massive expansion of Indiana’s system of using taxpayer funds for private-school vouchers, not public schools, the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette reports. That diminishes public schools’ ability to absorb the cost of textbooks. And, once the local school district begins funding textbook costs, it will also be absorbing those costs for students who qualify for free and reduced lunches — the one textbook expense the state had previously covered.
And then there’s the matter of inflation. The House Republican budget proposal includes a 3.4% increase in the Vigo County School Corp.’s total funding from 2023 to 2024, a boost from $109.9 million to $113.7 million. Yet, if the House Republicans shift the cost of textbooks to local schools, Vigo County’s actual funding increase will dip from 3.4% to 2.14% — falling well below the present 6.4% rise in inflation, according to Tonya Pfaff, a Democrat who represents Terre Haute in the Indiana House.
“Our state constitution promises tuition-free education for all students, and it’s time to make good on that promise for students and families,” Pfaff said in a statement this week. “But House Republicans’ budget is a bait-and-switch that saddles the Vigo County School Corp. with the cost of all students’ textbooks and only makes up a third of the cost of inflation.”
Only seven states allow families to be charged for school textbooks, including Indiana. The House budget only remedies that situation in technical terms. In essence, the House budget shifts the cost of students’ textbooks from Hoosier families to their local school district. The ultimate result still adversely affects the education received by Indiana kids.
The cost for the state to provide textbooks is $160 million, according to estimates by the governor’s office. The overall state budget totals $43 million. “I can’t stress enough how relatively small this budget expenditure would be for a huge, positive impact on students, families and schools,” Pfaff said.
Pfaff and Holcomb are correct. The state can and should directly fund the cost of providing kids’ textbooks.
