Last week, Vigo County residents learned the specific wording of a ballot referendum this fall, asking voters for a property tax increase to cover the local school district's operating costs.
The referendum is far more complex and less glitzy than another referendum that will appear on the 2019 election ballot concerning a new casino.
The school referendum also is far more important.
Communities thrive or struggle based on the quality of their local schools. That is reality, not gambling odds. The strength of a school matters to a family considering a move to a new town, existing residents and employers seeking to relocate. Go to any online real estate search engine, and one of the first details to show up, beyond price and taxes, is the quality rating of nearby schools. And, when those kids grow up, this community will count on their skills and intelligence to fuel the local workforce and economy.
The Vigo County School Corp. is asking residents for a property tax increase to pay for school safety officers and security measures, reduce class sizes and provide a pay scale that attracts and retains good teachers. Those needs are real. Staffing for school safety and student wellness here has increased since the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, including protection officers on duty in every Vigo County school, twice as many nurses and 40 percent more counselors.
Starting pay for new VCSC teachers trails many nearby districts, and Vigo County is the only district in the region with a pay scale that does not credit newly hired teachers for their previous experience. Last school year, 40 full-time classroom teacher positions went unfilled, requiring students to be taught by substitutes.
So, first-year superintendent Rob Haworth received School Board approval for a ballot referendum seeking a property tax increase to generate an additional $7 million annually for the next eight years. It would amount to 16.22 cents on each $100 of a property owner's assessed valuation. In more tangible terms, a resident owning a $90,700 home (the county's median) would pay $43.32 more per year.
The school district plans to impose $4 million in cuts during the next two years, regardless of whether voters approve the tax increase. If the referendum fails, the cuts will climb to $8 million per year, Haworth said.
Thus, an 85-word referendum question will be posed to voters this fall, seeking that boost.
By contrast, the push to bring a casino to the county poses another, much simpler referendum question on the same ballot: “Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in Vigo County?” The casino referendum, required by the ballyhooed state legislation that allows a Vigo County gambling outlet, also does not ask voters to pay additional taxes. In fact, the casino promises to pump new tax revenue into local government. Instead, the prime casino concerns voters must consider are the less visible costs of related social problems and the impact on existing businesses.
The casino referendum, which seems destined to pass, even now has a political action committee supporting its approval.
A new casino can indeed result in an estimated 500 short-term construction jobs and 300 to 400 permanent casino jobs. That employment, along with the casino's tax revenue that could support a long-needed investment in quality-of-life amenities, certainly can benefit the county for as long as the casino exists.
Conversely, the "other" referendum this fall asks residents for more money. And, another tax burden on local residents — on top of others related to a new county jail, public safety, city trash collection, and a new downtown convention center — is no small request. Regrettably, those expenditures moved forward with little consideration for the impending needs of the local school system, including a future referendum to renovate aging VCSC school buildings. Schools should be a top priority.
Residents should ask lots of questions between now and the Nov. 5 election. Haworth has injected significant transparency into VCSC actions thus far, which helps the public understand what is at stake. And when it comes to the community's education level, the stakes are high.
