Honey Creek teacher made lasting impact on those he taught, coached
If there is ever any doubt about the impact teachers have on generations of residents in a community, one need only reflect on the comments pouring forth about David Hoffa.
Hoffa, a longtime teacher and coach at Honey Creek Middle School, died tragically in a two-vehicle automobile crash Sunday in northern Vigo County. He was 60 years old.
Emotional tributes began coming forth almost immediately from a shocked and saddened community. The Tribune-Star headline on Tuesday’s front page read, “‘He was a ray of sunshine to everybody’.”
Teachers hold a special place in our hearts and memories because of the profound impact they have on us during our formative years. Not only is it what they teach us, it is how they teach us. Not just the academic lessons, but the life lessons.
Lisa Davis, a physical education teacher and coach who was Hoffa’s longtime friend and colleague, explained what he meant to those around him.
“Dave was the kind of person who his smile was contagious. And he loved kids, he put kids first. If they were having a bad day, he could flip that smile upside down. He was just a real positive role model. He was a ray of sunshine to everybody. He could make you smile, make you laugh. He always made the kids feel important.”
Honey Creek Middle School Athletic Director Holly Hyland, in remarks to our reporter, magnified Davis’ thoughts and said Hoffa always pushed students to do their best and be part of the team. He brought energy and enthusiasm to all he did.
“I think anyone who knew Dave as teacher or a coach knew he always had a smile on his face and was full of life,” Hyland said.
A “celebration of life” in Hoffa’s memory will be conducted today at 2 p.m. in Honey Creek Middle School.
We join the community in offering our condolences to the Hoffa family. He will certainly be missed at Honey Creek and in the larger community.
