Last week, progress was made toward strengthening the future of two prime elements of this community — Terre Haute's downtown district and the Vigo County School Corp.
That step forward happened when the Vigo County School Board approved the sale of the VCSC's downtown administration building and property to the county Capital Improvement Board for $3 million.
The transaction allows the school district to continue the streamlining of its operations to reduce costs.
The move also clears a path for construction of the new downtown convention center. The CIB intends to use the school district building site as surface parking to serve convention center visitors.
Nothing about this alteration to the Crossroads of America has been simple, nor should it be. The intersection of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue is a historic gem and should be treated as such.
That said, the northwest corner lot's shift from school district services to parking represents a stepping stone. The VCSC has been working to "right-size" its district-wide operations as a 15-year enrollment decline continues to decrease state funding. Corporation administration will move to a different location already owned by the VCSC. Such cost-efficient moves help the district redirect resources to modernize its technology and school structures.
Likewise, a long-run benefit is possible for downtown Terre Haute through the CIB's purchase of the VCSC property.
First, construction of the $34.5-million convention center will not be further delayed. The project stalled after the CIB had to adopt a Plan-B for parking, when its Plan-A — a parking garage for an existing hotel adjacent to the convention center — proved too expensive. City Councilman Todd Nation, citizens and assorted city leaders rightly challenged the wisdom of putting a surface parking lot on such a historic piece of land. A compromise settled the dispute, which leads to the second benefit from the lot's sale.
The compromise involved the CIB acknowledging that the surface parking lot would be temporary, lasting two to three years. That time would allow a 16-member ad hoc committee to develop a long-term downtown parking strategy and advise city officials of desired development around the Crossroads. That committee, led by City Councilman George Azar, needs to be active and not fade away.
Just as the challenge to the CIB's surface parking lot plan was valid, so were questions raised by School Board members concerning the administration building property's sale. The board approved the vote 5-2, with dissenters concerned the CIB was taking advantage of the school district with its $3-million offer. Board president Hank Irwin countered by pointing out that the CIB offer exceeded two independent appraisals of the land.
Two members also questioned the sale's timing, amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. The uncertainty is real. Still, the district presented to the public a strategic plan, which included the administration building's sale, prior to residents approving last fall a property-tax increase to fund operations. A majority of School Board members agreed the VCSC must abide by that commitment.
Terre Haute needs a vibrant downtown and a modern school system to prosper in the 21st century. Both are crucial if the community hopes to attract new employers and skilled workers to join longtime residents and businesses and reverse the population decline here. The groundwork is being laid for better days to come.
