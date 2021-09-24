Recent twists in the long and winding road to bring a casino to Vigo County left many around the community unsure of the future.
The process still packs uncertainties. Yet, a burst of promising news arrived Wednesday. It should ease worries that a potential base of jobs and spinoff benefits might bypass Vigo County and Terre Haute. It also should serve as a reminder that west-central Indiana can attract economic interests.
Four companies submitted applications to the Indiana Gaming Commission for a license to operate a new Vigo County casino before Wednesday's deadline. The potential operators include some familiar names, such as Churchill Downs in Louisville and Florida-based Hard Rock International, as well as Las Vegas' Full House Resorts and Terre Haute Entertainment LLC, which includes Premier Gaming Group of Union, Ky., near Cincinnati.
The variety of those applicants indicates some confidence in Terre Haute's economic viability.
Most sports fans know of Churchill Downs as the home of the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs Inc. also is a wagering and gaming company. Its savvy proposal to the Indiana Gaming Commission for a Vigo County casino features amenities named for Terre Haute legends, such as the "Queen of Terre Haute" casino (a toast to the nickname "Queen City of the Wabash River") and the "Four Cornered Steakhouse" (in honor of the city's former horse-racing track). More relevant, Churchill Downs cites a Purdue University study claiming their facility would deliver an annual economic impact of $190 million through 1,000 construction jobs and then 500 permanent jobs.
The others show promise, as well. Full House Resorts plans a $250-million gaming and entertainment "American Place" complex on 32 acres on Margaret Avenue east of Indiana 46. Its detailed application also includes a plan — subject to the Gaming Commission's approval, of course — to put a temporary casino in the former Macy's store space in Haute City Center mall. That short-term casino would function in the mall for 18 to 24 months, while the permanent complex is being built. Premier Gaming proposes a casino with 800 slot machines and 20 table games, comparable to the other proposals.
Full House and Hard Rock already operate Indiana casinos.
Hard Rock plans a "Rocksino" that will be a destination "for all ages." As most Terre Hauteans know, a Hard Rock Rocksino also comprised the core of a casino plan by Terre Haute businessman and philanthropist Greg Gibson. It was intended as a sister casino to Hard Rock's casino in Gary. With much anticipation and energy behind it, Gibson's proposed Terre Haute Rocksino got halted in June, when the Gaming Commission denied an annual license renewal for his Lucy Luck LLC. Commissioners balked at the renewal, contending that Lucy Luck did not have an executive team in place and that its financing was incomplete.
The decision stunned Terre Haute residents and leaders, who already began planning uses for the expected tax revenue generated by a casino.
The Gaming Commission reopened the applications for a Terre Haute casino, leading to the four latest proposals. Meanwhile, Lucy Luck has appealed the commission's license denial, and it remains unclear how that appeal could affect the restarted process. Gibson has not yet commented to the Tribune-Star on the latest applications.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett limited his reaction to the four new proposals, but expressed optimism.
"I am excited that the process to get a casino in our community continues to move forward," Bennett said Friday morning. "I have not yet had the opportunity to review the proposals in detail, but I remain optimistic that the Indiana Gaming Commission will select the operator that is best fit for our community."
Indeed, much of the groundwork for a casino and its ability to supply funds to local projects has already been laid by Gibson. An operator with his ties and passion for Terre Haute would be ideal. If that is not possible, the community has valid hope that solid alternatives are available.
