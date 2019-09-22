You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
On last week's celebration of Constitution Day, Sept. 16, and its significance:
"Today we celebrate the signing of the United States Constitution of 1787 by the men we call the Founders. In commemorating their achievement on that September day, we honor them not just for drafting the first version of our Constitution but for their understanding that it would be a living document. As James Madison declared during the Constitutional Convention: 'In framing a system which we wish to last for ages, we should not lose sight of the changes that ages will produce.'"
— Michael Grossberg, Board Member, ACLU of Indiana
On the selection of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb as the first recipient of the Birch Bayh/Richard Lugar Government Leader of the Year by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce:
“Substance misuse has hit Indiana hard and the governor has responded with a variety of initiatives to help Hoosiers,” said “His partnership with us on the Indiana Workforce Recovery program has enabled employers throughout the state to receive detailed guidelines on what steps they can take and a better understanding of the positive role they can play with their workers to get them back to being a more productive employee and person.”
— Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber
On the report of decreased revenues from Indiana casinos, a trend that has been happening since 2009:
“That drop is a reflection of a number of things, perhaps most importantly, increased competition from neighboring states. Ohio’s entry into the markets, the continued expansion in Illinois and Michigan all had an impact on us.”
— Matt Bell, president and CEO of the Casino Association of Indiana
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Do you approve of the Trump administration's action to revoke an environmental rule designed to protect U.S. wetlands and streams from water pollution?
Total votes — 418
Yes — 121
No — 293
Not sure — 4
New Reader Poll
Should the legislature increase weight limits on Indiana roadways to 120,000 pounds for haulers of bricks and other masonry products to match weight exceptions given to steel and agricultural products?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
