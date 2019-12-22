You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
III
On the question of impeachment and removing President Trump from office:
"But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.
"The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders — is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused."
— Christianity Today editorial, Dec. 19, 2019
III
On the entrenched views of supporters and opponents of President Trump over his impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress:
“It’s fascinating, but I wouldn’t say I’m surprised by it,” Casey said. “In a lot respects, almost all arguments in politics are different interpretations of the same information."
— Terrence Casey, Alfred R. Schmidt Endowed Chair for Excellence in Teaching and professor of political science at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
III
On the Justice Department inspector general report that found the FBI did not act with political motives in its investigation of Russian interference and possible Trump campaign collusion during the 2016 election, but did make mistakes in its handling of surveillance warrants:
“I am very committed to the FBI being agile in its tackling of foreign threats. But I believe you can be agile and still scrupulously follow our rules, policies and processes.”
— FBI Director Christopher Wray
III
On the decision by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College to launch a men's basketball program:
"It's exciting. We started with zero in 1992-93 because we decided to start from scratch. To see it develop over the decades that I've been here, it's really exciting to see the effect of the athletic program on the entire campus."
— Woods Athletic Director Deanna Bradley, who has been a part of Pomeroys athletics from their 1990s beginnings
III
On the meth investigation by multiple police agencies that led to the indictments of 15 people on drug trafficking charges:
“Today the streets of the Southern District of Indiana are safer than they were six months ago. Two organizations with the goal of infesting both large and small towns in this district have been dismantled.”
— U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler
