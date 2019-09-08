You can say that again
On the ILEARN test results released last week:
“There are significant problems with a test when statewide results show more than half of Indiana students passed in only 3 of 15 testable areas.”
— Superintendent Rob Haworth, Vigo County School Corp.
On the Council on Domestic Abuse's ability to meet its fundraising goal in just 10 days so it could keep its shelter open:
“This community has astounded us with how it has come together for CODA. We’ve had people contacting us and telling us how much the community needs our services. The response we’ve received has been amazing and we are humbled by the support.”
— CODA Executive Director Sarah Campbell
On how she has reacted to the death of her 6-year-old son at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December of 2012:
“There is a lot of anger in our society. ... There is a lot of pain and suffering. ... There is always something we can do to help ease another person’s pain and suffering. People can’t always control what happens, but they can control how they respond to negative events. ... We can always respond with love. When we respond with love, we take our personal power back. We make the world a better place.”
— Scarlett Lewis, in her presentation to students in the Southwest School Corp.
On the groundbreaking for the downtown Terre Haute convention center:
“It is great to be able to share these moments with the community. The convention center will be an asset for Terre Haute and Vigo County. This is a historic time to be a part of the community, and we look forward to watching the project come to life over the next 18 months.”
— Brad Anderson, Vigo County commissioner
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
If the election was held today, how would you vote on the referendum question of allowing a casino in Vigo County?
Total votes: 747
Yes — 537
No — 195
Undecided — 15
New Reader Poll
Is it a good idea for the Trump administration to divert $3.6 billion in U.S. defense funds from projects across the country — including one at the Air Guard at Hulman Field and another at Crane ammunition base — to fund construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?
